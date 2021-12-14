90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Ariela and Biniyam are married?

Ariela and Biniyam may have tied the knot. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other stars Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg are among the only two couples who didn’t tie the knot this season, but they may have just gotten married.

Don’t expect to find any evidence of the pair’s wedding on their social media pages because so far, they’re staying mum on the topic. However, Ariela’s brother, Bradford, just spilled the beans in a post shared to his Instagram story over the weekend.

He didn’t confirm that the pair tied the knot, but he did post a few pics from what appeared to be a wedding ceremony, and we got tons of clues from the photos.

Here’s proof that Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg got married

The now-deleted post was thankfully captured by @90daycouple, and we got some clues from the images to indicate that the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple just tied the knot.

Despite all the drama they endured during this past season, we know that they are currently still together.

During the Tell All, we also found out that Biniyam’s K-1 visa was successful, and he’s now living in the U.S with Ariela and their son, Aviel.

However, we have reason to believe that Biniyam and Ariela are now officially man and wife. Over the weekend, Ariela’s brother, Bradford, shared two photos.

In one of the images, Biniyam could be seen dressed in very fancy attire while standing inside a church. The Ethiopian native wore black pants, a formal white shirt, and a black and gold tuxedo jacket. He appeared to be at the front of the church, standing underneath an altar, and there was also a priest in the background.

We also caught a glimpse of a cameraman in the photo, which means TLC probably captured the wedding and it will be featured in either a wedding special or one of the 90 Day spinoffs.

Other clues that Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg tied the knot

The photos posted by Ariela’s brother gave us even more clues that the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple are now married.

In the other photo, Ariela’s brother was also dressed in formal attire while holding the couple’s son Aviel who looked adorable in his little black suit complete with a bow tie.

In his post, Bradford also tagged their location, which was the Congregation Kehilat Shalom. The synagogue is located in the couple’s home state of New Jersey.

We found one more clue from a freelance photographer who shared a photograph on Biniyam on his Instagram page a few hours ago.

In the photo, Biniyam is dressed in a formal white shirt and black pants, similar to the attire he wore in the photo posted by his brother-in-law. The only thing missing from the outfit was the black and gold jacket.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.