90 Day Fiance: Varya Malina is going to counseling after using unhealthy ways to ‘escape from reality’

In a social media post, Varya let followers know that she is going to counseling because she has been using unhealthy ways to escape reality. Pic credit: TLC

Varya Malina has put herself in a very controversial situation by continuing her relationship with her partner Geoffrey Paschel from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days amid his conviction for the aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault of his ex-fiance.

With that in mind, Varya used her social media to let her followers know that she is going to seek counseling for her, “Fake it till you make it” mentality.

Varya mentioned that she has been using unhealthy ways to escape reality and that is what she wanted to overcome by going to counseling.

She did not attribute her motivations to her relationship with Geoffrey, but it is clear that she has given up a lot to still be with him as he faces 8-30 years for the kidnapping charge alone.

Varya Malina shared her intention to go to counseling amid her use of unhealthy ways to escape reality

Varya made a post on her Instagram that was a compilation of several videos of herself having fun while a song about keeping negative energy away played in the background.

In the caption of the post, which also had a picture of Varya in the beginning to feature the video, Varya explained herself.

She remarked, “Fake it until you make it. This is a terrible example of an unhealthy way to escape from reality. Quick mood alteration works only for a short period. The next day you feel twice as bad. That’s why I came to the conclusion that I would benefit from some counselling. I have already found a great Russian speaking counsellor online.”

She finished by saying, “I’m so tired of faking, now it’s time to work on myself.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Geoffrey Paschel was with his ex-fiance from his conviction while dating Varya Malina

The timeline of Geoffrey and Varya’s relationship intersects with Geoffrey’s engagement to his ex-fiance whom he brutally assaulted.

Geoffrey met Varya online in January of 2019 while he was in a relationship with his ex-fiance. He proposed to his ex-fiance in March of 2019 while still talking with Varya.

The kidnapping and assault took place on June 19, 2019 and two weeks later Geoffrey was on a plane to Russia to meet Varya for the first time and film Before the 90 Days.

It was also alleged by multiple women that Geoffrey conducted a relationship with them while he was still with Varya.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will take place on February 3, 2022.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.