90 Day Fiance: Varya Malina accompanies Geoffrey Paschel’s brother to get ‘Free Geoffrey’ tattoo

Varya Malina has been unrelenting in her support of her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days partner Geoffrey Paschel despite his 18-year prison sentence.

Her latest stunt to show 90 Day Fiance fans her love of everything Geoffrey was to accompany Geoffrey’s brother to a tattoo shop where he got a “Free Geoffrey” tattoo on his arm.

Geoffrey was convicted in October 2021 of the 2019 aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault of his ex-fiance and sentenced to hard time in early February 2022.

Varya Malina went with Geoffrey Pachel’s brother to get a ‘Free Geoffrey’ tattoo

Through an Instagram video, Varya documented her trip to a tattoo shop she went to with Geoffrey’s brother so he could get a “Free Geoffrey” tattoo.

The video showed the tattoo artist working on the idea, Geoffrey’s brother signing a consent form, the stencil being put on, and the tattooing process.

The end of the video panned to Geoffrey’s brother taking a look at the finished tattoo in the mirror before showing Varya and the camera.

The tattoo had the phrase “Free Geoffrey” inside the outline of the state of Tennessee.

In the caption Varya wrote, “While in Florida I went with Geoffrey’s brother to a tattoo shop. Check out the result (heart eyes emoji).”

Varya Malina has remained supportive of Geoffrey Paschel despite his trial and conviction

It appears as though Varya and Geoffrey continued their relationship after Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

They kept their relationship private and news of their ongoing connection only surfaced after Geoffrey was found guilty after his trial.

Since then, Varya became the face of selling Geoffrey’s house in Florida that she was living in. She moved into his house in Tennesee, kissed a picture of him on New Year’s Eve, attended his sentencing, and has been asking his supporters for donations.

Varya visited him in jail, has had video calls with him, and has maintained his innocence.

Accusations were made by several women that Geoffrey had a relationship with them while he was with Varya.

Varya and Geoffrey began their relationship in January of 2019 while he was engaged to his ex-fiance from the conviction. Geoffrey flew to Russia to meet Varya for the first time and film Before the 90 Days just weeks after the bloody assault.

44-year-old Geoffrey has been married four times and has at least four children. Two of his ex-wives have made domestic abuse claims and one of them spoke at his sentencing.

