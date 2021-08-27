90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco talks marriage to Ronald Smith, reveals how they met

Tiffany Franco talks about her husband Ronald on social media after the Tell-All spat. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube.

Tiffany Franco updated her fans on her relationship status with Ronald Smith after their dramatic appearance on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell-All stage.

During their latest appearance on the TLC spin-off, Tiffany returned to South Africa with her two children. Still, the couple continued to be at odds as Tiffany accused Ronald of being financially irresponsible and reluctant to relocate to the United States.

On the other hand, Ronald claimed Tiffany did not acknowledge her faults, and the South African raised eyebrows when he accused his wife of having an affair with a TLC cameraman.

Tiffany and Ronald have split several times and recently announced another separation.

Tiffany has continued to discuss her relationship with Ronald on social media and recently mocked him on her Instagram account.

In a recent Q&A, Tiffany Franco discussed her relationship with Ronald, revealing their marital status and their first meeting.

Tiffany reveals whether she is still married

On her Instagram Story, which was captured and shared here, Tiffany confirmed that she is still married to Ronald but did not elaborate.

Tiffany was asked during the Q&A: How do you know when your relationship is over?

She responded, “When you start to imagine a really happy future without them, and you feel excited about it.”

Some fans believed the 90 Day Fiance star was talking about her marriage. However, Tiffany’s response suggests that she is not thinking about divorce because she added a caption to her answer, clarifying that she is not talking about her husband.

“*NOT* about Ronald, just my opinion, chill everyone,” she added in the caption.

Pic credit: Instagram/tiffanyfrancosmith

In another similarly worded question: How do you know a relationship is over?

Tiffany issued a response which seemingly describes how her relationship with Ronald played out in the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

“When every conversation is annoying, and everything turns into an argument, and you want to rip the eyeballs out of your face every time they speak.”

How Ronald and Tiffany met

“A few years ago, I was planning to go somewhere last minute with a friend, and she decided to go to South Africa,” she continued by explaining she was introduced to Ronald through the friend, and they “hit it off.”

Although the couple had chemistry initially, they quickly had a child together despite Ronald’s gambling problems and Tiffany’s refusal to resettle in South Africa.

Ronald said he doesn’t believe Tiffany wants him in the United States and he didn’t seem motivated to pass his visa interview.

Most 90 Day Fiance viewers believe they are equally to blame for their marriage woes. It is unclear whether the couple will return in a feature season of 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.