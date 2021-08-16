90 Day Fiance spoilers: Ronald doesn’t think Tiffany wants him in the U.S. as they face-off during Tell All

Ronald and Tiffany face-off during 90 Day Fiance Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

It’s not clear if 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco got back together since their breakup played out on social media. However, we know that things got heated between the on-again-off-again couple at the Tell All.

In a sneak peek, things between Tiffany and Ronald, who joined the show via video since he’s back home in South Africa, didn’t go well. Ronald has still not attained his K-1 visa to visit his wife and kids in the U.S., which became a point of contention during the Tell All.

Ronald compares his marriage to Angela Deem and Michael llesanmi

In a clip for the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, Ronald certainly didn’t hold anything back.

“My relationship and my marriage is a lot like Michael and Angela’s,” remarked Ronald. “Tiffany is the boss. I’m always wrong, I’m always the piece of s**t, I’m always the one that is at fault.”

He continued, “I love the fact that she’s strong, but the thing is a woman is a woman, a woman is not a man. A woman cannot take the role of the man, and that’s literally what she does.”

In response to her husband, Tiffany noted, “I’m doing my part as a woman. I’ve away been supportive towards him. I stuck around during the worse.” She continued, “I’m raising the kids on my own, and he even throws that in my face that I’m raising the kids by myself cause it’s my choice…”

As Ronald tried to interject, Tiffany made it known, “I’m raising the kids alone because that’s what’s best for everyone!”

Does Tiffany Franco want Ronald in the U.S.?

In the sneak peek, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple continued to discuss their issues, and Ronald had a major bone to pick with Tiffany.

“She’s the reason I’m not in the U.S. yet,” revealed Ronald. “Did you do the tax papers, Tiffany?” he asked.

“I didn’t submit it cause I’m here,” responded the mom of two.

“Thank you, thank you. How hard is it to submit?” questioned Ronald.

During their interaction, Yara Zaya chimed in and shared, “It’s because you’re playing this independent woman, I think you don’t let him do stuff…” commented Yara, who had some advice for her castmate.

“If maybe you were a little bit relaxed and show him that you are weak, maybe he will do stuff…I even feel your independent energy.”

Interestingly Ronald came to Tiffany’s defense and noted, “She’s very strong. I give it to Tiffany. She’s very strong. She’s a good mother. I’ve never questioned that, but we clash.”

Check out the clip below before the full scene plays out later tonight.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.