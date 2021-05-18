90 Day Fiance: The Single Life: Vanessa Guerra dishes on Colt’s high sex drive, says it’s ‘too much for me’

90 Day: The Single Life personalities Vanessa Guerra and Colt Johnson are working on finding a “compromise” when it comes to sex. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day Fiance couple Colt Johnson and his fiancee Vanessa Guerra may be madly in love, but it doesn’t mean their relationship has been smooth sailing.

The recently engaged pair, whose relationship and engagement was documented in the current season of 90 Day: The Single Life, recently sat down with Us Weekly and opened up about the current state of their relationship.

And although Colt and Vanessa’s relationship seems solid, they admit some aspects require work — and that includes Colt’s high sex drive.

Vanessa has a tough time keeping up with Colt’s sex drive

Us Weekly asked Colt and Vanessa if they have managed to work out their intimacy issues, and according to the pair, they’re handling the hurdles pretty well.

Although they are often on different pages when it comes to intimacy, they’ve agreed that it’s all about “meeting in the middle and finding compromise.”

“I think it’s something that we’re always gonna have to work on,” Colt shared.

And while they’re still in the early stages of working on compromise, Vanessa revealed that Colt’s sex drive can be hard to manage.

“He’s still a horny teenager, I swear,” she said. “I don’t understand it. But yeah, I mean, I’m trying to compromise.”

She continued, “But I still – I don’t think I’m still up to the five times a day thing. That’s too much for me.”

Colt reveals his relationship with Vanessa is different, shared what makes her special

When Colt was asked if he’s managed to adjust his expectations for his upcoming marriage to Vanessa, he admitted that his change in perception has helped immensely.

“I felt like I really wasn’t loving myself, caring for myself a lot in the past,” he admitted.

But he has found that when he is able to “focus inward,” he finds that he doesn’t have to rely on anyone else to fill that gap.

Of course, it’s not just the soul searching that has helped Colt build his relationship with Vanessa. Instead, it has a lot to do with the way she is toward him.

“Vanessa is completely different from any other girl I’ve ever dated or been with,” he gushed. “She’s very patient. I feel like she’s the first person to sit down and just listen to me and figure out, like, who I am.”

“I felt like around her. I was allowed to become more and more myself and develop more confidence. It’s just the best feeling in the world, honestly,” he continued.

And for Vanessa, she opened up and admitted that Colt has been able to help her come out of her shell.

“I was very shy, you know, being on the show, I was very hesitant to do it. He just pushes me to do things, to get out of my comfort zone, and I think I need that,” she lovingly shared.

90 Day: The Single Life streams on Discovery+.