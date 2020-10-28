90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Kenneth and Armando show off their dance moves

Kenny and Armando are one of the most-loved couples on this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

They won fans over with their genuine love for each other and heartbreaking quest for acceptance from Armando’s family. Armando’s 6-year-old daughter, Hannah is also a huge scene-stealer, and fans have enjoyed watching the three become a family.

And now, Kenneth and Armando are giving fans another reason to love them, they’ve got some very fun dance moves.

Kenny and Armando dance on Tiktok

In a now-deleted Tiktok video, Kenneth and Armando take turns dancing to the viral “Wow, you can really dance” song.

While their dancing may not be technically impressive, Kenny and Armando certainly have personality. Their goofy moves were captured by Instagram account @90DayFianceToday.

Fans loved the video and took to the comments to express their opinions on it.

“Love you two! This made my day😂” wrote one fan.

“I love love Kenny and Armando!! 💖” commented another.

Although the reaction was overwhelmingly positive, one fan pointed out that there may be one person who isn’t so thrilled about the video.

Armando’s daughter Hannah has to put up with not one, but two, parents showing off their embarrassing dad-dancing. “Ok. But I see little Hannah rolling her eyes😂🥰Dads!!!” the viewer wrote.

Will there be trouble in paradise for Kenny and Armando?

Although the 90 Day Fiance journey as been relatively smooth for Kenny and Armando (at least compared to costars like Deavan and Jihoon or Yazan and Brittany), there are some signs of trouble for the two.

While Armando’s family has made some steps towards embracing Armando’s sexuality, they still aren’t entirely comfortable with it.

Kenny has also shown a hypercritical side in recent episodes. He also hasn’t made much of an effort to learn Spanish, so he is entirely dependent on Armando to communicate. That could cause problems for the couple moving forward.

For now, however, Kenneth and Armando’s segments are relatively drama-free. The video seems to prove that they’re still together, so perhaps Kenny and Armando will be the “normal” couple of the season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.