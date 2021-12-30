90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas admits she had a good year despite ‘all the bad’

Despite “all the bad” she went through this year, Evelin Villegas still appreciated all the good in her life. Pic credit: Evelin Villegas/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas is thankful for the year she’s had, despite “all the bad” she endured.

Evelin and her husband Corey Rathgeber first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way during Season 1.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Evelin Villegas has been through a lot with husband Corey Rathgeber

Corey, a Mormon from Washington state, moved to Ecuador to live his life with Evelin, a native of the South American country.

Evelin and Corey went through quite a bit of drama in their relationship, as 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers watched for three seasons.

During Season 3, Evelin and Corey shocked their family members and viewers alike when they announced that they secretly wed in Ecuador.

There was talk of infidelity in their relationship when Corey confessed to a fling with a girl named Jenny from Peru while he and Evelin were supposedly on a break.

Corey feared that Evelin would get cold feet and wouldn’t make it to their second wedding celebration in front of their friends and family, but she went through with it and their waterfront ceremony was beautiful.

Lately, the couple has been traveling the world on their “pre-honeymoon” adventures.

Evelin Villegas had a good year despite ‘all the bad’

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, Evelin reflected on her past year in an Instagram post, including a video montage of all of the adventures she’s embarked on over the last 365 days.

Evelin told her fans in the caption, “Even in all the bad still there was just soooo much good this year.”

“I wish for you that even in the darkest times you get to find light 💡 ❤️,” Evelin continued.

“I’m so blessed to have so many memories I could now even fit in a 100 videos like this. Love you my ig family Hope this year brings everything good you deserve ❤️”

As part of their video montage, pictures from their Central American travels in El Salvador and Belize flashed, as well as pictures of them dancing and having a blast with friends and family at their wedding.

It looks as though Evelin and Corey are enjoying married life and traveling the world together, but one thing not in their plans in the near future is starting a family.

Evelin recently revealed that although Corey would like to have children soon, she told her fans, “No babies for me, personally.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.