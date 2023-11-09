90 Day Fiance spoilers: Jasmine Pineda tells Gino Palazzolo ‘you’re dead’ and accuses him of cheating

If it’s two things we can always expect from Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo it’s the tears and tantrums, and we’re getting both in the upcoming episode.

Buckle up, kids. The couple will take us on quite a ride during a very dramatic episode of 90 Day Fiance.

In a sneak peek of what’s to come, Jasmine accused her fiance of cheating when she found lip gloss in his car.

We’ve seen some explosive moments from Jasmine over the years, but this might be the most dramatic one yet.

Remember that she’s in an awkward situation since she’s now in the U.S.

In typical Jasmine fashion, if the argument happened in Panama, she would tell Gino to pack his bags and get out, but now the tables are turned.

The 35-year-old is living in Gino’s house in Michigan, which means she can’t kick him out — although we are sure she tried — and she can’t just up and leave.

Jasmine Pineda accuses Gino Palazzolo of cheating in 90 Day Fiance sneak peek

We’ve been waiting a while for this scene to play out, as it was teased in the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 trailer, but now the wait is over.

Entertainment Tonight shared a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, and let’s just say it will be memorable.

Things started quite serene as the pair enjoyed a car ride, but it took a turn when Jasmine’s eagle eyes spotted a lip gloss in Gino’s car that didn’t belong to her.

Jasmine Instantly accused Gino of cheating, but he adamantly denied it.

“You are a f**king disgusting person,” said Jasmine as she burst into tears and told Gino, “I wanna go home.”

“You are so ridiculous — it’s sickening,” responded Gino. “Just sickening, can’t believe it.”

The 53-year-old was having none of Jasmine’s hysterical crying, and he bluntly told her to go back to Panama if she didn’t trust him. However, things got worse from there.

Jasmine tells Gino ‘You’re dead’ during an explosive argument

Gino stood his ground during the confrontation and told Jasmine to leave.

Gino said he would call her an Uber and told her to spend the night at a hotel.

“Yeah, I don’t want to be with you anymore,” retorted Jasmine angrily as she exited the car. “You’re dead, Gino. You’re dead.”

Jasmine walked away in the rain while clutching her jacket and crying while screaming that she wanted to return to Panama.

“I don’t have my passport, I don’t have anything,” she said through tears. “I didn’t bring any f**king money because I don’t have money.”

Check out the clip below before the full episode airs on Sunday night.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.