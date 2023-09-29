Jasmine Pineda talks ‘boring’ life in Michigan with Gino

After a lengthy wait, Jasmine Pineda’s K1 visa was finally approved, and she has moved to the U.S. to be with Gino Palazzo.

However, life in Michigan is much different than her fast-paced life in Panama, and Jasmine is finding it quite boring.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple recently sat down for a joint interview, and the always-vocal Jasmine didn’t hold back her feelings about her new abode.

It’s an interesting change of events since, on the show, she continued to air frustration at having to wait for her visa to get approved so she could finally reunite with Gino.

Now, the 35-year-old is getting a glimpse of what her future will be like, and she’s not too excited at the prospect.

We’ll see a lot more of Gino and Jasmine in a few days as the couple is set to share more of their tumultuous relationship in Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance.

Jasmine Pineda says her new life in Michigan is boring

Jasmine certainly didn’t try to spare Gino’s feelings when she talked about his home state of Michigan, but does she ever?

The 90 Day Fiance couple had an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and when asked about her new life in the U.S., she exclaimed, “Boring!”

“So far, what I’ve seen of Michigan is like it’s boring,” she continued. “There’s not much to do … the highlight of Michigan is like going grocery shopping.”

Jasmine noted that after leaving her large “Cosmopolitan city” of Panama — where she enjoyed the rush and excitement — Michigan is just a vastly different life.

As for Gino, he claimed that Jasmine has found a gym in Michigan that she enjoys, but her face told a different story.

However, like it or not, this is Jasmine’s new home now, so she’ll have to get used to that or convince Gino to move to another city. Knowing Jasmine, the latter seems more plausible.

Jasmine posted a clip of her interview online and wrote, “God knew me when He created me that’s why He put me in Panama and now He’s like: girrrrrl, what are you doing in Michigan 😩?”

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda enjoys a day of shopping in the U.S.

Jasmine just found something that might convince her to start loving Michigan, after all, the Dollar Tree.

The Panama native just shared a photo on Instagram after leaving the heavily discounted variety store, and she seemed quite happy.

The snap showed her with several bags in hand after a fun day of shopping.

“My favorite store in 🇺🇸❤️🥰dollarstore #90dayfiance,” she captioned the post.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs on Sunday, October 1, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.