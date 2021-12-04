90 Day Fiance spoilers: Ariela Weinberg takes aim at Steven Johnston, defends his wife Alina

Ariela blasts Steven for his behavior on the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All is coming up and it’s going to be one for the books.

Especially after Ariela Weinberg takes aim at Steven Johnston, mincing no words as she puts him in his place after accusations that he cheated on an ex-girlfriend with three women before asking his current wife Alina for a threesome.

Steven has been making 90 Day Fiance fans cringe all season long and now, it seems that Ariela is speaking for the people as she blasts Steven for his behavior and suggests that he’s definitely not ready for marriage.

Steven Johnston got quite a surprise at the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All

90 Day Fiance fans were just as surprised as Steven Johnston was when it was announced that his ex-girlfriend Vanessa had shown up to the Tell All with some serious tea.

It turns out that Steven was dating Vanessa before his first trip to Russia and she claims that while he was there, he confessed to having sex with three women.

This admission, coupled with revelations that Steven has still been texting multiple women after marrying Alina as well as his “urges” to have a threesome and previous claims that he’s made out with over 100 women didn’t sit well with many and all of this tea definitely had Ariela upset.

It’s no secret that 90 Day Fiance producers encourage the cast to take shots at each other during the Tell Alls in an effort to amp up the drama and Ariela, who was clearly over Steven and all his relationship drama.

Ariela Weinberg blasts Steven at the Tell All

While Alina sat on the video display, calm and collected, it was Ariela Weinberg that ran out of patience for Steven.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

After Alina said she just couldn’t walk away from her marriage, Ariela couldn’t stand it any longer.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, Ariela took aim, telling Steven, “I don’t think he can change.”

She continued, “Steven you’re not a freak or anything but it’s not fair to have one foot in the door and one foot out the door.”

Steven tried to hit back, suggesting that he shouldn’t be taking advice from someone who “just abandoned their husband” but that didn’t stop her.

As Steven tried to claim that he was “fully invested” in his marriage to Alina, Ariela blasted him again, “No you’re not. You’re talking to nine different women. You’re not invested in anything.”

Then, when Steven chalked his behavior up to a “moment of weakness,” Ariela took another shot, cutting him off to say, “nine fleeting moments of weakness” referring to the nine women he confessed to texting inappropriately after he got married to Alina.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 Tell-All airs Sunday, December 5 at 8/7c on TLC.