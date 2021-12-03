90 Day Fiance: Steven accused of cheating with three women while in Russia, ex-girlfriend outs him at the Tell All

Steven’s ex-girlfriend shows up at Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All is gearing up to be a good one and new cast member Steven is about to be in the hot seat for his very first Tell All experience. Viewers were not fond of the deeply religious Mormom who clearly didn’t practice what he preached.

Early on in the show, he wanted his then-girlfriend Alina to obey his strict religious conduct by not having sex until they got married. However, Steven himself had already proven that he couldn’t live up to the same rules he expected Alina to live up to and viewers called him out for his hypocrisy.

Despite many people hoping that Alina would leave Steven and run for the hills, the couple tied the knot in the season finale. But the 25-year-old old was exposed by his ex during the Tell All after she revealed that he cheated on her too.

Steven’s ex-girlfriend exposes him for cheating

Entertainment Tonight shared a sneak peek from the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, and Steven’s ex-girlfriend Vanessa took the stage to expose Steven. Apparently, his cheating is nothing new because she revealed that he wasn’t faithful to her during their short-lived relationship either.

“Well, he was fronting as a faithful man who wanted to be in a monogamous relationship,” she says. “And then he was going to go to Russia for two months. I just told him, he could date other girls but please don’t go all the way.”

She continued, “So, he comes back from Russia and I was his girlfriend but he confessed to me that while he was in Russia, he had had sex with three girls.”

Meanwhile, Steven’s wife Alina, who joined the show via video, listened intently as Vanessa shared her story.

Steven’s ex-girlfriend warns Alina to divorce

During her appearance at the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, Vanessa warned his current wife Alina to divorce him.

“I know a divorce is so difficult and you made these vows to him, but I don’t think he’s going to change,” said Vanessa to Alina. “If anything, I would say he’s gotten worse.”

Despite the revelations about her new husband, Alina seems to be sticking by her man.

“I appreciate you being so respectful to me and caring about my feelings,” responded the Russian beauty. “I can’t just walk away. I have a hope that he loves me enough to be able to change.”

Do you think Steven can change his cheating ways for his wife Alina?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.