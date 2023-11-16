90 Day Fiance spoiler: Jasmine finds out Gino had a bachelor party at a strip club

Gino Palazzolo is in hot water with his fiance, Jasmine Pineda, but that’s nothing news.

In a teaser for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance, Jasmine learns that Gino has a bachelor party at a strip club and has been keeping it a secret.

The bachelor party happened before Jasmine arrived in the U.S., but we all know why Gino would conveniently forget to tell the overly-dramatic Jasmine about his late-night rendevous.

We’ve seen Jasmine’s jealous side in every episode, and she’s been very honest about her extreme jealousy.

This is the same woman who lost her mind when Gino tipped a waitress while they were out to dinner and exploded when he had a casual conversation with another waitress during a food pickup.

Meanwhile, Gino has enough fires to put out because Jasmine is convinced he’s been cheating on her.

After introducing the Panama native to his family, their return trip home took quite a turn when Jasmine found someone’s lipgloss in Gino’s car. Now he’s in more hot water.

Jasmine Pineda is ready to explode after finding out Gino had a bachelor party at a strip club

Jasmine is about to turn her crazy meter up a notch in the upcoming episode as she learns some shocking information about Gino.

During a chat with her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Michelle, she suggests a girl’s night out before the wedding since Gino already had a bachelor party.

“He told me he was not having a bachelor party until I came, and I was gonna organize it,” exclaims Jasmine.

However, while the news was shocking, she was about to learn something even more surprising — the party took place at a strip club.

A shocked and angry Jasmine tries to keep her cool in front of Gino’s sister, but you can see the warning bells going off inside her head.

Meanwhile, she digs for more information about Gino’s raunchy night out, but Michelle doesn’t do much to reassure her.

“Do you think a woman touched Gino?” inquires Jasmine.

“It was a bachelor party! I’m sure he got touched. I’m, sure,” Michelle responds.

90 Day Fiance star Gino Palazzolo is in big trouble after Jasmine finds out his secret

In the sneak peek of the 90 Day Fiance episode, Jasmine tries to keep calm, but we all know a storm is coming.

“Here I am, feeling guilty for getting mad at Gino, being very hard on myself, blaming everything on me, like, yes, maybe, you know, I’m too jealous,” said the mom of two in her confessional.

“I have trust in issues after finding all these things from his exes. But I should have trusted my instinct because I was right.”

Jasmine clarifies that she isn’t happy about Gino “keeping secrets” from her but admits, “I’m trying to keep it cool in front of Michelle.”

Meanwhile, someone please check on Gino because the moment Jasmine gets home, he’s dead.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.