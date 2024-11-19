90 Day Fiance: Sarper wants to disappear when his ex shows up at the Tell All and calls his bluff

Sarper Guven is in for a big surprise tonight.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All kicks off tonight, and starts with a bang.

Sarper is stunned to discover that one of his former flings, Dee Dee, is present via video chat… but perhaps not as shocked as his fiancee, Shekinah Garner.

A preview clip from Instagram shows the tense moment when host Shaun Robinson welcomes one of Sarper’s former lovers to the stage.

Unbeknownst to any of the cast members, Dee Dee brought receipts, and she’s ready to call Sarper’s bluff.

Sarper immediately recognizes Dee Dee, but he doesn’t have to say so because it’s written all over his face.

Sarper is not excited to see one of his many former flames at the Tell All

Sarper Guven looks completely caught off guard by Dee Dee’s presence, and he begins to fidget with his fingers and squirm a bit in his seat.

Sarper confirms that Dee Dee is a therapist from America, and she shares that she met the Turkish native three years prior.

Dee Dee alleges that she and Sarper are friends, but Shekinah shoots down the notion and clarifies that her fiance has no female friends.

Sarper and Dee Dee also confirm they spent one night together after meeting on a dating site.

According to Dee Dee, they met during the COVID-19 shutdown and stayed in touch after a night of drinking and having fun.

Dee Dee reveals that the last time she was in touch with Sarper was November 2023.

Sarper wanted to ‘fall down’ and disappear during the scene with Dee Dee

In the comments section of the Reel, Sarper showed up to express how he felt during that moment on the couch on stage at the Tell All.

“Feelings: Let the couch be torn and i fall down and dissapear,” Sarper wrote.

Sarper shares some thoughts. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Shekinah reacts to Dee Dee showing up with receipts

In another clip, 90 Day Fiance fans see Shekinah’s reaction after learning that Sarper and Dee Dee had been texting until November.

“To find out they were texting in November? Like, I’m so upset about that,” Shekinah tells producers backstage after storming off set.

“And, what, she slept with him one night? So did 2,500 other women,” she complains.

Back on stage, when asked how often he and Dee Dee spoke after their fling, Sarper claims it was only two or three times.

“Not that much,” he says.

But Dee Dee calls his bluff and brings out the receipts to prove they’ve been in contact more than just a few times.

Dee Dee holds her phone up to the screen and continually scrolls, revealing longwinded messages she and Sarper had via text.

We know Shekinah isn’t taking the news well, but does that mean Sarper is back to his playboy ways? Or was he serious about locking it down with Shekinah when he proposed on a yacht?

Something tells us there’s more to this story, and we can’t wait to learn what transpires on tonight’s Tell All.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All airs on Monday, November 18, at 8/7c on TLC.