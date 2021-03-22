Serious decision are made as the couples are in the last days of their Visas. Pic credit: TLC

This week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance focused on the couples tying up loose ends in preparation for either their impending weddings or break-ups.

Most of the couples did not get what they wanted and some compromises had to be made, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some couples are on completely different pages, and emotions are only getting more complex as time is down to the wire on the foreigners’ visas.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The stress of the quick wedding process got to some people this week, and their some partners helped the situation while others made things worse.

Some couples are driving each other crazy

Yara continued her spat with Jovi over him drinking too much, staying out too late, and inviting his friends to the wedding.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

After arriving in Las Vegas, Jovi wanted to party with his friends, but Yara made it clear that he needed to choose her and the baby, which he obliged.

Tarik and Hazel were getting along this week, and Tarik even got her an exotic dancer for her bachelorette party.

Hazel decided to come out as bisexual to her parents, which was received okay by her father but not her mother.

Hazel came out to her parents and received mixed reviews. Pic credit: TLC

Rebecca and Zied had a stressful shopping trip to Target, where they tried to shop for wedding clothes. Rebecca was obviously upset by Zied’s lack of help, and he said he knows to stay quiet when Rebecca is mad.

Zied called his sister to let her know they moved up the wedding date, and she let him know her concerns that Rebecca could be the problem.

Rebecca was also stressed out about her wedding day, since her dress didn’t fit, she lost her engagement ring, and there was rain in the forecast.

There are still unknowns for a few couple

Stephanie got mad at Harris for a photo he was in with his baby mama from three weeks earlier. She said it looked like they were happy and in love, and Harris assured her that it was not like that.

Stephanie gave Harris the watches and other gifts intended for Ryan and sent him off with money before her time in Belize was up.

She revealed her intentions to possibly begin the K-1 visa process for Harris, but said that she needs to talk to his ex first.

Julia had general frustration with the coronavirus messing up her wedding plans but had specific anger with Brandon, who she believes doesn’t care about the wedding or marriage.

Julia fought with Brandon about his lack of interest in their wedding. Pic credit: TLC

After Amira fought with Andrew over text the night before the flight to America, Amira felt a lot of uncertainty about their relationship.

Andrew said he bought her a ticket to Paris and to America and she could choose which one – but if she chose Paris he wants her to send him the ring back.

Amira chose Paris after having a panic attack at the airport.

Natalie had a hard time leaving Mike’s property, and her goodbye was drawn out due to logistical problems.

She was clearly upset and hurt by the whole situation and just wanted it to be behind her.

Their last fight of the episode was Mike asking for the engagement ring back, and Natalie refusing.

Mike desperately tries to talk to Natalie as she tried to leave his property after their break up. Pic credit: TLC

Next week the couples will tie the knot, or not, as the final drama will air itself out. It looks like there will be tears of joy and hurt, and maybe even a last few surprises.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.