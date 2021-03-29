90 Day Fiance recap: It all leads up to this

The couples have been waiting to get to the moment of marriage, which has not been easy. Pic credit: TLC

Some of couples took the plunge and got married on this weeks episode, while others still faced some issues on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance.

This episode highlighted the weddings and celebrated the love between the couples that got married, but there was still some tension and unresolved problems for a few of them.

Coronavirus got in the way of some wedding dreams since the couples had to adapt to the pandemic restrictions while services are limited and places aren’t open.

Viewers got to celebrate with a few of the couples

Rebecca, despite the Covid wedding and dress setbacks, walked down the aisle for her fourth time and married the love of her life, Zied.

They both expressed relief and excitement after they fulfilled their dream of being together forever.

Zied was overjoyed to see his bride at their small wedding. Pic credit: TLC

Brandon and Julia were not in a good place last week when Julia was mad at him for not helping with the wedding or showing that he cares as much as she does about it.

They had an open and honest talk about the weddings and how they feel about each other and came out of it with clarity and the intention to marry. Their wedding vows were done in each other’s languages with her family being there over Zoom.

Hazel and Tarik were able to make a wedding happen despite COVID-19 restrictions and had a few of Tarik’s friends and family in attendance.

After they tied the knot, Hazel declared that she is not worried about issues over getting a girlfriend in the future because Tarik has learned his lesson.

There are still unanswered problems for a few

Yara and Jovi were in Vegas and still trying to organize their wedding. They had to do last-minute ring, and suit shopping as their unpreparedness caught up with them.

Jovi’s parents and friends expressed their worry that Yara only knows vacation Jovi. Jovi himself was worried that they were rushing things and was not sure he could keep up with Yara’s expectations.

Yara and Jovi had to pick out their rings still. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie had a setback when she and Tamara got the hotel in Seattle and had to turn around and make the 3-hour drive back to Mike’s where Natalie would have to spend the night.

Mike took responsibility for the way he acted in calling off the wedding the way he did, and Natalie said that she forgives him and still wants to get married. By the end of the episode, the ball was in Mike’s court.

Next week, viewers will possibly see more weddings and watch more drama unfold as it all comes down to the final episode.

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.