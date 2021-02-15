90 Day Fiance recap: Getting to the bottom of the issues

Pic credit: TLC

This week, 90 Day Fiance saw the couples fired up, which led to some confrontations and also some resolve. Either way, episode 10, The Devils Work, did not disappoint for drama.

Couples Mike and Natalie, Yara and Jovi, and Tarik and Hazel are at the halfway point of their 90 day journey, while Stephanie and Ryan and Zied and Rebecca are at the beginning of their time together.

Andrew and Amira have 27 days left until Amira’s K-1 visa expires. Brandon and Julia were not included in this latest episode.

Some couples left in the lurch

Mike and Natalie’s bad communication was still apparent as Natalie pushed Mike to see a therapist with her. After shooting the idea down repeatedly, Mike eventually caved under pressure and the pair went to a session.

The visit ultimately proved to work against Natalie, as Mike revealed that he is no longer in love with her, leaving viewers curious about what that means for the rest of the 90 days.

Jovi and Yara, after finding out she was pregnant in last week’s episode, head down to Jovi’s parent’s house in the Louisiana bayou for an engagement party against Yara’s wishes. They decided not to tell Jovi’s parents about the pregnancy just yet.

Yara does not make a good impression on Jovi’s father after saying she hates Louisiana and wants to move to Europe. This disdain for Yara was also present at a crawfish boil Jovi and his Dad attended with Jovi’s friends.

On the way to the engagement party, Yara and Jovi fight about Jovi’s drinking, which leaves Jovi calling Yara stupid and fans waiting for the fallout next week.

At the beginning of the episode, Stephanie and Ryan enjoy a beach-side hula hooping session where they both express their optimism about the relationship. Their time by the beach takes a turn, however when it is brought up that Ryan’s mom blocked Stephanie because Stephanie told her that she wasn’t expressing enough appreciation for the money she sends.

In a side interview, Ryan expresses that Stephanie is generous, but that it is unhealthy for her to be controlling him and his family with her money. Despite the controversial topic, they seem to end that conversation on an okay note.

Later that night, after a dinner that was also filled with tense moments, they retire to the hotel room when it appears that they might finally get intimate.

However, a cut to four hours later reveals that the couple got into a pretty heated argument and Ryan storms off to a waiting cab. Viewers will have to wait until next week to find out what the fight was about.

Other Couples Are Moving Forward

Tarik and Hazel are going through lockdown together and appear to be growing closer as a result. Hazel reveals that she spoke with her son Harrey’s step-mom and that Harry was not feeling well and had a fever.

After Tarik consoles her and a little time passes, Hazel said that she spoke with the step-mom again and Harry was now fine.

This week we caught up with Andrew, freshly back from his time in Mexico, talking about the crossroads he and Amira are at.

He said that they hadn’t discussed her trauma from being sent back to France from Mexico, but that he is confident a similar plan in Serbia will work, which will involve just Amira making the journey.

Rebecca and Zied shared a cute moment when Rebecca surprised Zied with some temporary tattoos and they had a good time putting them on Zied’s arm.

Later in the episode, Zied and Rebecca meet up with Rebecca’s daughter Tiffany and future son-in-law Micah for dinner with some of Tiffany’s friends. Rebecca commented in a private interview how she felt uncomfortable being the oldest person there and she went on being uncomfortable as Tiffany’s female friend offer Zied help moving furniture.

Rebecca went on to make it clear the young attractive girl offering help was over stepping. This lead to an awkward end to the dinner and viewers staying tuned for next weeks episode.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.