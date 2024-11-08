90 Day Fiance newcomer Veah Netherton shares pregnancy throwback pic

Veah Netherton is getting vulnerable about her past.

The 90 Day Fiance newcomer joined Season 7 of Before the 90 Days to share her international love story.

Veah and her online love interest, Bangladesh native Sunny Mahdi, met on an international dating app.

Veah, 27, and Sunny, 26, are already experiencing some turbulence in their relationship despite meeting recently in person for the first time.

Veah has just arrived in Sunny’s country, South Africa, and her trip has had a rocky start.

It didn’t take long for Sunny to break things off after he discovered that Veah had brought along her ex, Rory, for her overseas excursion.

Veah explained to Sunny that Rory may be her ex-boyfriend, but their relationship is strictly platonic.

Rory joined Veah as a support system for her trip. He hasn’t come between her and Sunny.

Veah opens up about her and Rory’s baby they lost in 2019

It’s easy to see that Veah Netherton and Rory share a special bond in more ways than one.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Veah mentioned that she was pregnant with Rory’s baby, but lost the pregnancy.

Now, Veah is opening up about her pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, the Florida native uploaded a throwback photo of herself while still pregnant with her and Rory’s baby.

Veah snapped the photo inside a public bathroom, posing sideways in the mirror to show off her baby bump.

In the lengthy caption, Veah detailed how a nurse impacted her during delivery.

“Rory just called me and told me he ran into one of nurses who helped deliver our baby how weird is that?” Veah wrote in the caption.

Veah added that she doesn’t believe in coincidences because she feels that everything happens for a reason.

Veah noted that the day she went into labor with her and Rory’s baby was the same day as her brother’s funeral, who died after being killed by law enforcement.

“I often think of that experience and the nurses that were involved the nurse he ran into in particular because it was the day of my brother‘s funeral that I went into labor,” Veah wrote.

Because she was in the hospital giving birth, Veah explained that she attended her brother’s funeral via Zoom.

The nurse who ran into Rory was the same one who shared a special moment with Veah during her delivery.

As Veah wrote, the nurse started crying with her as she talked about her brother’s passing, then grabbed her hand.

Veah says the nurse told her, “Tell your story however that is write a book because you never no who you will inspire.”

Veah admitted that the nurse’s comments have “always stuck with” her.

“As I write this it’s just a reminder of how important our words are,” she wrote. “Throw back pic of me pregnant.”

Veah’s relationship with Sunny isn’t off to a great start

Veah and Sunny appear to have come to an understanding, judging by the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

But a preview for next Sunday’s episode teases more trouble in paradise.

Veah is blindsided when she discovers that Sunny will require her to convert to Islam if they’re going to get married.

She finds out inadvertently during a visit with Sunny’s friend, who spills the tea, assuming that Sunny has already told Veah.

Sunny claims, “I’m focusing on us right now, not the religion.”

Veah confesses, “If [Sunny] feels like that, that should have been something I knew a long time ago, so that doesn’t really sit well with me.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.