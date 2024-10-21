90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers sound off after Sunny Mahdi learns Veah Netherton’s secret

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 has been building toward the mother of all confrontations between Sunny Mahdi and his American girlfriend, Veah Netherton.

Veah has teased viewers all season long about how she will visit Sunny in South Africa without telling him that her ex-boyfriend, Rory, will accompany her on the trip.

In recent episodes, she arrived in South Africa and told Rory to stay away from her and that she’d contact him if she needed him.

After the truth came out, Sunday’s explosive episode left us questioning whether Veah and Sunny stood a chance as a couple.

Of course, Sunny was upset about Veah keeping this information from him and questioned why she had to bring her ex-boyfriend with her in the first place.

It’s a valid question that most viewers have been asking since the storyline began.

It’s ridiculous how long it took for the drama to kick into high gear, but now that we’ve witnessed the blow-up argument between Veah and Sunny, there’s a good chance their relationship is over before it really began.

Sunny will struggle to trust Veah going forward

Sunny now lacks trust in Veah because he only unearthed her deceit when he saw a photo of her and Rory traveling to South Africa on her phone.

This relationship could have been so much stronger if Veah had been more upfront from the get-go.

When the official 90 Day Fiance Instagram account shared footage of their argument, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“He seems so sweet, this is so sad,” said one fan.

We haven’t seen much of Sunny on the show, but he has a pleasant personality.

“He’s 100% right,” another viewer declared.

“I know she knows other people in the US besides her ex that could’ve came with her.”

Veah could indeed have picked from a pool of many people to accompany her on the trip, so choosing her ex-boyfriend was odd.

“She could have asked a family member or girlfriend to go with her,” another critic reasoned.

Veah could have brought someone else on the trip

“Team Sunny,” said another 90 Day Fiance fan.

“So happy he kicked her to the curb.”

“He is right,” said a fifth viewer.

“Why the hell she would bring her ex?”

While Veah and Sunny’s relationship seems to be on thin ice, there’s a chance they could salvage it.

It will all come down to trust, and something tells us that Rory and Veah simply don’t understand how they’ve hurt Sunny in this avoidable situation.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. Stream Seasons 1-7 on Discovery+ and Max.