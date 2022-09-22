90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell lets her hair down after ‘first haircut in America’

Miona Bell rocked her natural hair in a haircut reveal to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans were treated to a rare sight of Season 9 star Miona Bell’s natural hair.

The 24-year-old Serbian native showed off the results of her “first haircut in America” as she tagged her hair artist and the salon in the Coachella Valley.

Miona appeared in the Instagram Story reveal with her naturally dark brown hair styled down in waves as her locks rested on her chest.

Wearing minimal makeup, Miona had a big smile on her face as she posed sitting down at a table.

Miona has been known for her eccentric hair pieces in the form of different ponytails but she proved that her natural hair is just as pretty.

When 90 Day viewers were first introduced to Miona, her style was highly criticized and she was accused of blackfishing.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell now sells her signature ponytails

Given the popularity and statement-piece making of her signature ponytails, Miona launched her own ponytail extension line towards the end of Season 9.

She sells a variety of different ponytails in varying colors and styles through her website, mionabeauty.com.

The range of colors Miona sells includes blonde, black, and a variety of browns.

Through her Instagram, Miona also loves to model the different ponytails in her arsenal and often asks fans which styles they like better on her with different outfits.

Miona also likes to reshare posts from her fans who sport her ponytails and upload them on Instagram.

Miona and Jibri Bell post a lot on social media

Jibri and Miona were labeled as “instant clout chasers” when they first appeared on 90 Day Fiance.

This was due to their hyper-presence across social media and their frequent, daily, interactions with fans and critics.

Jibri and Miona share an Instagram and TikTok together but they also have their own individual Instagrams that they do a lot of posting from.

Followers of either of them or their joint account can count on seeing plenty of daily content from Jibri and Miona in the form of Instagram Stories, Lives, and regular postings.

Jibri and Miona are among the 90 Day Fiance cast members who post the most on social media.

Other 90 Day stars close to garnering the frequent social media posting title include Jasmine Pineda, Chantel Everett, Molly Hopkins, and Darcey Silva.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.