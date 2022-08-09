90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren is ‘poolside with my girl’

Jovi Dufren showed off being “poolside with my girl” to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jovi Dufren has several special women in his life, including his mom Gwen Eymard, daughter Mylah, and Ukrainian wife, Yara Zaya.

In a recent Instagram post, Jovi highlighted his father-daughter relationship as he sat “poolside with my girl.”

Yara likely took the adorable candid-looking picture of Jovi and almost-two-year-old Mylah that Jovi hashtagged as being in Beverly Hills.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Jovi and Yara on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, where Yara became pregnant shortly after arriving in America in January 2020. Yara endured a difficult COVID-19 era pregnancy that was largely without Jovi, who got caught overseas for work during that time.

After Yara gave birth to Mylah, her and Jovi’s new life as parents was highlighted in Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

Since then, Jovi and Yara have become franchise staples appearing on Pillow Talk and 90 Day Diaries together. The pair are also slated to be cast members in Season 7 of Happily Ever After?.

Jovi Dufren shared a precious poolside photo ‘with my girl’ to 90 Day Fiance fans

Jovi shared an adorable picture on Instagram with his almost 350k followers.

The picture featured Jovi in a pool lounge chair in pink shorts as he relaxed with Mylah, who sat in the lounge chair next to him. She was also wearing a pink swimsuit and matching hat.

Mylah appeared distracted, playing with something in her hand while Jovi was wearing sunglasses and looking off in Mylah’s direction while holding a beverage.

In the caption, Jovi wrote, “Poolside with my girl.”

Yara Zaya has more followers than Jovi Dufren on Instagram

While Jovi boasts almost 350k followers on Instagram, Yara has a whopping 589k as of the time this article was written.

Both Jovi and Yara tend to be very active on social media, but Yara uses her platform to promote her business ventures which may be how she has amassed more followers.

In any case, they both are followed by a bevy of other 90 Day cast members and are known to do Q&As with fans.

Yara joins a small number of 90 Day cast members who have 500k or more followers.

Even fewer command over 1 million followers on the social platform. These 90 Day alums include Darcey Silva, Loren Brovarnik, Jesse Meester, and Paola Mayfield.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.