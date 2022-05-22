90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda is trying to love herself more in belly-baring pink shirt

Jasmine Pineda shares how important self-love is for her. Pic credit: TLC

Self-love has become Jasmine Pineda’s mission since the Panama native became a reality TV star. While she appears to have a great life, she admitted she struggles with insecurities.

Since her appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, she’s been transparent about her the ways she’s trying to overcome her issues which include working out, meditating, and getting dolled up in makeup and cute clothes.

Jasmine has also shared how she’s focusing on being kind to herself and loving who she is despite her flaws. Now she is using her platform to encourage others to do the same.

Jasmine is focused on loving herself more

Jasmine shared a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a hot pink bra under a see-through crop-top, with a matching pink bucket hat.

With the city scape of her hometown in the background, she used the post as an opportunity to reflect on her journey to self-acceptance.

She captioned the post by saying, “Baby I’m just trying to love me more (red heart emoji).” The caption mimics the lyrics to the song Love Me More by Sam Smith which is playing in the video.

Recently, Jasmine shared how important self-love has become for her. She opened up about the abuse she faced in her past, and how previous relationships made her feel insecure. She admitted that some of the trauma she endured caused her to act out in her relationship with Gino, as well.

Now that the couple is engaged and is planning a life together, Jasmine feels it’s important to conquer her feelings of self-doubt. She used Instagram to share her message of self-love with her followers.

Jasmine has big plans for her future with Gino

The season finale of Before the 90 Days showed Jasmine accepting Gino’s proposal. Although the couple had some rough patches during their time together in Panama, they both agreed they wanted to continue their relationship.

Jasmine is still living in her hometown. She is hoping to move to America soon through a K-1 visa. She wants to reunite with Gino and begin planning their wedding.

Jasmine also has two children that she hopes to eventually bring to America as well. Gino has stated he would like to have kids with Jasmine as well. Although there were rumors that the two were expecting, Jasmine confirmed she is not pregnant but is not opposed to more kids in the future.

A lover of fitness and working out, Jasmine hopes to continue her health journey in America as well. She believes she’ll have a great life with Gino and is looking forward to her new start with him in America.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.