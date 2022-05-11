Jasmine Pineda from Before the 90 Days shares gym selfie, opens up about self-love

Jasmine Pineda talks self-love. Pic credit: JasminePineda/YouTube

Jasmine Pineda is continuing to work on her mind and body by working out in the gym and practicing self-love.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star recently shared a selfie during one of her daily workouts along with a lengthy message urging her followers to practice self-love.

The Panamian native shared an important message about the importance of loving yourself first before you can try to love someone else.

Jasmine knows a thing or two about love, having had her own love story play out on the latest season of the TLC show. Despite some rough moments throughout her relationship with Gino Palazzolo, the couple seems to have beaten the odds and is now ready to walk down the aisle.

Now she’s sharing her tips on how to be more loving.

Jasmine Pineda rocks pink outfit in latest gym selfie

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continues to improve her mind, body, and soul by hitting the gym daily and practicing self-love and kindness.

Jasmine showed off her two-piece pink outfit during a day at the gym and shared an important message with her Instagram followers.

“Have you ever heard the expression, “You can’t help someone else until you help yourself”? The same idea applies to self-love,” wrote Jasmine. “How can you love someone if you don’t love yourself first?”

That has not been easy for the 32-year-old, who was a victim of abuse and had to find ways to heal after enduring trauma in a past relationship.

Jasmine has had years of mental struggles along with some insecurities about falling in love again. However, practicing self-love has made quite the difference in Jasmine’s life, and admittedly it’s an ongoing process.

Jasmine Pineda shares tips on how to practice self-love

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star opened up in her Instagram post about practicing self-love.

“Try to visualize yourself with a ball of white light in your chest. It glows with pure love, especially when you are with family and friends,” noted Jasmine. “When you want to express your affection to someone, you take a small piece of that light and hand it to that person.”

She continued, “With every coffee you buy for a stranger, listen to a friend when they feel down, or lend them one of your favorite books, you are giving them a piece of your light. It is unlimited.”

“However, when you don’t love yourself, it depletes with every kindness and affection that you show to other people,” Jasmine added.

The TLC star ended her post with a quote by Edmond Mbiaka, ”No other love no matter how genuine it is, can fulfill one’s heart better than unconditional self-love.”

