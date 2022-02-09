Jasmine Pineda is forever grateful to 90 Day Fiance castmate Kim Menzies for being a ‘good friend’

Jasmine Pineda thanks her good friend Kim Menzies. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda is admittedly going through a rough time right now, but thankfully she has her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days castmate Kim Menzies to lean on. The two women have become quite close, and Jasmine recently referred to her as a “good friend” that she can count on in times of need.

The Panamanian native appears to need a friend right now after admitting that she’s going through the lowest point in her life on social media. The latest episode was emotional for Jasmine, who found out that Gino Palazzolo sent topless photos of her to his ex.

Since then, things have escalated because Jasmine claims that the woman then sent those photos to her job, which resulted in her being fired.

As the drama unfolds, Jasmine is grateful that she has her castmate, Kim, to count on for support.

Jasmine Pineda is ‘forever grateful’ for Kim Menzies

Jasmine gave a shoutout to Kim on social media, and the 51-year-old reshared the post on her Instagram story.

“What is a good friend?” wrote the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star. “It’s the one who you can call in the middle of the night crying out loud, will pick up that call with no hesitation, listen to you to understand, and cheer you up.”

She continued, “My heart will forever be grateful. I wish the whole world could see the beautiful soul you are darling…”

“Te Amo,” added Jasmine.

Meanwhile, when Kim Menzies reshared the sweet message, she added, “Awwww thank you [Jasmine] Love you too!”

Jasmine Pineda is taking a break from Instagram

Jasmine has been going through a rough time following the latest revelation on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. From what we’ve seen so far, Jasmine and Gino are over, at least for now, after she found out that he sent topless photos of her to his ex-girlfriend.

Jasmine shared a message on Instagram about taking a break from the social media platform after admitting she was at her lowest point.

“I’ll be out of IG for these days. I appreciate your kind words to me. I’ll be ok surrounded by the love of my sons and my mother,” wrote Jasmine. “I need a break from this situation but know that I’ve read every supporting message and I’ll take you all in my [heart].”

Jasmine added, “My mother also wants to say thank you. No mother wants to see her child suffering. She’s sad [too] I know but she’s being my rock now.”

