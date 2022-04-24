90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine Pineda talks about healing after experiencing abuse

Jasmine Pineda shares her thoughts on healing after abuse. Pic credit: TLC

Since her appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine Pineda has been open and transparent about who she is. Her unapologetic approach to life has been her biggest selling point for many fans.

As her relationship with Gino played out on the show, she revealed some experiences from her past that have impacted her current love life. She shared her insecurities and hesitations about falling in love again, which she’s said is due to some past abuse she’s endured.

Now, Jasmine is sharing her thoughts on healing, and the struggles she’s faced trying to overcome her traumas.

Jasmine reveals how being abused changed her life

In another moment of pure transparency, Jasmine opened up to her followers on Instagram about a sensitive yet serious topic. She talked about the abuse she experienced in her life, and how it changed her.

Jasmine shared a picture of herself looking serious as she addressed her fans. Starting her caption with a series of green heart emojis, she stated, “When a woman is abused, it completely changes the way she perceives her body. It’s a mental struggle that I wish no woman has to go through. Ever since I was a girl, I’ve tried so many coping mechanisms. It’s a never ending battle, but I always give it my best fight.”

Her words may be a response to viewers who continuously comment on her looks, specifically her lips and other speculated body parts they feel she’s enhanced. In the past, she’s received backlash for her looks and people questioning the way she dresses and even how she styles her hair.

Jasmine continued her caption saying, “Healing is not linear and at this point in my life I’m not quite sure about being completely healed from this. But even through my darkest times, I keep myself genuine and kind to others because I understand pain.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jasmine often uses her platform to empower women to live their best lives. It seems she is continuing her mission to encourage those who need a little support.

Fans show Jasmine love after mentioning her healing journey

After sharing her experience with abuse and how she is working to heal from it, fans were quick to spread some love Jasmine’s way. They flooded her comments with encouraging words and uplifting messages.

One fan wrote, “Your soul is beautiful and I love you for that! Keep strong girl!!” While another user said, “Beautiful words from a beautiful soul. I wish you the best, Jasmine. You deserve healing and happiness!”

Fans show Jasmine some love. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

More fans wanted to share their thoughts with Jasmine as well. One commenter said, “Ur loved and never alone with these feelings. We all need to do our best to love and support one another, learning and working on ourselves is always happening.”

Yet another fan simply wanted to compliment Jasmine, saying, “Beautiful inside and out and strong I admire you, you are my favorite.”

More fans share their support of Jasmine. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

It’s clear that Jasmine’s supporters not only love her on TV but are also wishing the reality star the best on her journey to healing.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.