90 Day Fiance: Here’s why Jasmine Pineda is feeling ‘sad’

Jasmine Pineda gets transparent about her hair loss. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda is getting even more transparent with her followers about her appearance.

While she has been open about her cosmetic procedures in the past, she has not spoken about the insecurities surrounding her hair.

When the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All special aired, she received lots of criticism and backlash for a curly wig she chose to wear.

While viewers laughed and joked about her hairstyle, Jasmine was keeping a secret. She struggles with hair loss and often wears wigs to feel more comfortable.

She acknowledged the hate she was receiving and decided it was time to be honest about her situation.

As Jasmine continues to share more of herself with her followers, she reveals her condition and how it’s making her feel.

Jasmine Pineda reveals she is suffering from alopecia

Jasmine recently announced that she is dealing with alopecia by sharing new posts to her Instagram stories.

She first shared a post saying, “Hair loss makes me sad…not a good day for me.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Shortly afterward, Jasmine posted a picture of her side profile. She added text to her photo that read, “#ALOPECIASUCKS” as she showed her followers the thinning areas of her hair.

Alopecia is described as a medical condition that causes hair to fall out in small clumps or patches. In her photo, she highlights the patch of missing hair on her head that affects her mood.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine has not shared how long she has been suffering from hair loss but has said it has greatly impacted her daily life. She even shared that she almost backed out of the Tell All taping because she felt down about losing so much hair.

Jasmine Pineda isn’t ashamed of getting work done

Jasmine has become known for many things, including her cosmetic enhancements. She’s talked about having a breast augmentation, lip fillers, and having her teeth done. She has shared these things make her feel comfortable in her skin, and she is not ashamed of having made these changes.

Jasmine uses her platform on social media to talk about self-love and doing whatever helps someone feel beautiful. It has been her defense against critics who judge her for having these procedures done.

While she is being open about her alopecia, she has also shared that wearing wigs has helped her cope with losing her hair. Not only does she get to experiment with new looks, but it allows her to feel confident while dealing with something she can’t control.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.