90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Bilal’s stance on Shaeeda’s ultimatum

Shaeeda and Bilal are at a crossroads, and Happily Ever After? viewers have opinions. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween have an uncomfortable conversation.

After going on what was supposed to be a romantic helicopter ride, Shaeeda got real with Bilal and gave him an ultimatum.

After being urged by her friend Eutris to get answers out of Bilal about a timeline for having a child, Shaeeda gave Bilal 9 months to decide when he wanted to have kids.

Bilal had a strong negative reaction to Shaeeda’s firm stance on getting an answer about having a child. He flipped the conversation around and asked Shaeeda what she had done for him.

Furthermore, he did not give Shaeeda the answer on a baby timeline which led Shaeeda to affirm that their relationship would be over if Bilal couldn’t give her peace of mind.

Now, viewers are weighing in on Bilal’s reaction to Shaeeda’s ultimatum.

Bilal Hazziez slammed by 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers

Twitter was ablaze with Happily Ever After? viewers eager to weigh in with their opinions on what they saw from Bilal after Shaeeda laid her concerns and desires out.

One critic questioned, “Did anyone else need to pick up their jaw off the floor when Bilal uttered what he thought was his little gotcha comment to Shae: ‘What have you done for *me*?’ Seriously, Bilal?? You wanna go there?”

Another viewer pointed out, “Bilal is hurt the helicopter ride was ruined because Shaeda gave him an ultimatum. I guess he forgot about the ferris wheel ride he ruined with a prenuptial agreement. Now they’re even.”

A different 90 Day fan slammed, “Bilal looked at Shaeeda in the face & said, ‘none of this is going my way! What have u done for me??’ gurlll we told uu to Run. but did u listen!!”

Yet another 90 Day audience member jabbed, “I f*****g HATE Bilal. What a POS narcissist. I hope Shaeeda just leaves and finds someone else because Bilal only cares about himself.”

Shaeeda revealed that the baby ball is in Bilal’s court

When Eutris had a one-on-one with Bilal, he said he would be happy if Shaeeda happened to get pregnant some way. This led Eutris to suggest that Shaeeda stop taking birth control to try and get pregnant “accidentally.”

When Eutris mentioned this to Shaeeda, Shaeeda revealed that she was not on birth control and that it was Bilal who was using male contraceptives every time they got intimate.

Eutris said that Shaeeda’s situation was worse than she thought, and Shaeeda stated that she would rather have a baby than be married to Bilal if it came down to it.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.