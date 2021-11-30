90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Jovi Dufren opens up about having more kids with wife Yara Zaya

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren revealed whether he and his wife Yara Zaya plan on having more kids. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren may have just revealed that he and his wife Yara Zaya plan on having more kids.

The pair already share a daughter named Mylah and had previously miscarried.

Now it seems that Jovi and Yara may be ready to try again for another child.

During an Instagram Q&A, Jovi answered a question about the potential of having two kids.

They asked, “How is Yara going to be with two kids when you leave for work?”

He didn’t shut down the speculation of having another kid. Rather he went along with it as if it may a real possibility in the near future.

He responded, “Basically going to kill me,” along with three cry-laughing emojis.

Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Jovi Dufren’s job caused issues in his and Yara’s relationship

Jovi’s absence became a big part of the storyline for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Jovi had been traveling for work since long before he met Yara. His job requires him to be away from home for a month at a time and sometimes even longer. He had to leave for work shortly after Mylah was born.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Yara struggled with him leaving. She had planned on going back to Ukraine to have her family as support but couldn’t because of the coronavirus pandemic, so she felt alone.

It seemed like this would be a breaking point in their relationship but they were able to get through it.

Jovi Dufren reveals if he and Yara Zaya will have more kids

He also directly addressed the matter of having more kids in another question.

One fan directly asked, “Do you want anymore kids?”

Jovi then revealed that he does plan on having more kids but not yet along with an adorable picture of Mylah

“Yes I do but this little boss is enough for now,” he responded. “She is a handful.”

Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Even though Jovi might be ready, there were recently rumors that Yara was pregnant again.

Speculation about Yara being pregnant came during the most recent season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. She had explained that she missed her period and was worried about being pregnant. However, this didn’t seem to be true as the couple both shared during the Tell All they weren’t ready for more kids.

Pregnancy rumors swirled again after Yara posted videos of herself holding and stroking her belly.

However, as Monsters & Critics previously reported, Yara’s rep stated last month, around the time the videos were posted, that she is not pregnant.

Combining that fact with Jovi’s admission that Mylah is enough, for now, it seems that he and Yara won’t be having a baby in the immediate future.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.

