Is Yara Zaya really pregnant with baby number 2? A rep for the 90 Day Fiance star speaks out

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are trying to find out if Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are expecting another baby after a recent social media video. It didn’t require any amount of sleuthing to see that Zara’s belly appeared much bigger than the norm.

The Ukrainian native is very much into fitness and often shows off her workout videos, and outfits on social media. So a protruding belly was very obvious on Yara’s athletic body. But is she really expecting baby number two?

Yara Zaya’s rep speaks on pregnancy rumors

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star had tongues wagging a few days ago after she posted a recent video and tagged husband Jovi.

In the video, Yara was seen showing off her bare stomach and rubbing it the way a pregnant woman would. It’s not clear what the TLC star was trying to achieve by doing that but what it did was spark pregnancy rumors.

However, a rep for the 26-year-old recently spoke out and cleared up the hoopla surrounding Yara possibly expecting baby number two.

“Yara is pregnant … with a food baby,” Yara’s rep told In Touch.

Yara and Jovi already have a baby girl named Mylah whose birth played out on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance. While this is the couple’s first child it was actually Yara’s second pregnancy — her first was during the early stages of their relationship and Yara suffered a miscarriage.

While Yara’s second pregnancy came as quite a surprise to both her and Jovi, the pair have been over the moon since their baby girl was born.

Yara has sparked pregnancy rumors in the past

This is not the first time that the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has sparked pregnancy rumors. Back in August, many wondered if Yara was pregnant after she and Jovi appeared on the Tell All.

Yara dropped a bomb by confessing that she had missed her period for a few months before filming. So, Tell All host Shaun Robinson pried a bit more and asked the couple if they were planning to expand their family.

But despite the confession that she had missed her period Yara noted that she was holding off on taking a pregnancy test and finding out once and for all.

However, the Tell All played out over two months ago and we’ve seen videos and pictures of Yara since then with a flat stomach–except of course for the recent video. But if her rep says she’s not pregnant then I guess we’ll just take her word for it, but we’re keeping a close eye on these two.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.