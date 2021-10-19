Is Yara pregnant again? The 90 Day Fiance alum posted a questionable video

Yara posted some photos on social media that make it seem like she’s pregnant. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya chose to post a video where she is seen posing in ways that pregnant women usually do to show off their growing bellies.

Yara tagged Jovi in the post which was a mirror video where her shirt was lifted up as she caressed her stomach while her and Jovi’s daughter Mylah was playing in the background.

Yara scared Happily Ever After? viewers during the Tell All when she vocalized that she had not gotten her period for a while and thinks she might be pregnant.

Jovi said he wants to wait to have another baby and Yara agreed at the time of the Tell All that having another child would be inconvenient timing. With Jovi’s work taking him away for long stretches of time, Yara wants him to be around more before they conceive again.

Jovi and Yara suffered a miscarriage before they appeared on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

Yara Zaya posted videos signifying she might be pregnant again

Yara posted several videos where she alludes to the fact that she might be pregnant.

In the video, she is holding her belly as a pregnant woman might do and was stroking it up and down holding it at the top and bottom.

Jovi is tagged in the video as well so maybe it’s an inside joke between them or maybe this is the couples’ way of letting the world know they are pregnant again.

Yara is known to post things to drum up attention and it’s possible this is another one of those stunts.

Yara posted a video on Instagram that could mean she and Jovi are pregnant again. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are on still appearing in the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Yara tried hard to be on TV when she lived in Ukraine and now that she found her in with Jovi on 90 Day Fiance it’s unlikely they will fade into the past.

Currently, Yara and Jovi are on 90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: The Other Way where they give commentary on their fellow cast members as they watch the episodes.

Yara is also slated to be featured on 90 Day Bares All where host Shaun Robinson tries to pry into the private lives of 90 Day cast members.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs on Sundays on Discovery+.