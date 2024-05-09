90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: Sophie Sierra doesn’t know Rob Warne’s real age

90 Day Fiance fans are convinced Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra are a bad match.

And now, Rob and Sophie are adding fuel to the fire.

In a preview clip for Sunday’s Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 – titled The Lovely Duckling – Sophie is blindsided when she learns she doesn’t know how old her husband is.

During a sit-down conversation with a woman who appears to be a therapist, Sophie explains how she and Rob met four-and-a-half years ago.

Sophie shares that when she found Rob on social media, she was still living in London, England, while Rob was living in Los Angeles, California.

Rob shares that he was immediately attracted to Sophie’s beauty and down-to-earth nature.

Sophie Sierra gets Rob Warne’s age wrong

When Sophie talks about moving to America a year prior and getting married, she slips up.

“He’s like 32, I’m 24…” Sophie begins before Rob interrupts her to correct her.

“I’m 33,” Rob declares.

Sophie looks genuinely shocked as she asks Rob, “You’re 33?! I thought you were 32!”

After realizing she made a mistake, she apologizes to Rob, telling him she didn’t mean to “make that a big deal” as she leans over to pat him on the leg.

During a confessional with TLC’s cameras, Sophie brings up the topic again and defends herself, telling Rob that he had just turned 33.

But Rob corrects her again, revealing that he had been 33 years old for eight months.

Rob thinks Sophie ‘doesn’t quite care’ about him

“It’s one of those things that makes you feel like the other person just doesn’t quite care about you if they don’t remember your own age,” Rob says with a chuckle.

Although Sophie got his age wrong, Rob tells producers he wouldn’t hold it against his wife.

Instead, he chooses to believe he appears younger than his age.

“It’s hard to say that I’m older when I look so young,” he teases.

Rob and Sophie’s up-and-down 90 Day Fiance storyline

These two haven’t exactly proven themselves to be the strongest couple in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, so Sophie’s mistake isn’t a complete shocker.

Between online affairs, arguing over toilet paper, and living under separate roofs, Rob and Sophie have faced more than their fair share of marital woes.

So much so that 90 Day Fiance viewers believe this couple isn’t even together any longer and is faking their relationship for appearances while their storyline is still airing on Happily Ever After?

With several episodes still left this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we’re sure we’ll discover more about Rob and Sophie that shows they aren’t a compatible couple.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.