Rob calls Sophie ‘petty’ over toilet paper fiasco, says scrolling her phone on the toilet is her ‘happy place’

Just when we thought Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra‘s relationship couldn’t get any more toxic, they argued over toilet paper.

Rob and Sophie’s storyline is playing out in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? following their debut in Season 10 of the flagship series.

We learned quickly that these two had a lot to sort through if their marriage would last, and some questioned whether they’d even go through with tying the knot.

After becoming husband and wife, Rob and Sophie struggled with trust, communication, and, well, just about everything else.

On Sunday night, one of Rob and Sophie’s many arguments turned “petty” when they disagreed about Sophie’s toilet paper use.

After Rob issued Sophie a “to-do list” with some suggestions to help them cohabitate more smoothly, Sophie felt insulted and gave Rob some tips of her own.

Rob keeps tabs on Sophie’s toilet paper use

“Stop online cheating on me, stop controlling me,” Sophie began before Rob interrupted her, asking her to clarify how he’d been controlling her.

As it turned out, Rob had counted how many rolls of toilet paper Sophie used.

Sophie justified her TP use, noting that women use more toilet paper than men, but Rob felt she was being inconsiderate.

And even though the episode ended, Rob defending his TP sheet-counting ways didn’t.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday night, Rob continued calling out Sophie for spending hours in the bathroom and using all their toilet paper.

“This is the thing,” Rob wrote. “Scrolling on her phone while sitting on the toilet is like Sophie’s happy place.”

Rob calls out Sophie on social media: ‘She’s just being petty’

Rob continued, claiming that Sophie uses an entire roll of TP daily while scrolling away on her phone “for hours.”

However, Rob denied counting Sophie’s toilet paper squares, claiming he grew tired of “searching for something to wipe my a** with.”

Rob put Sophie on blast regarding her toilet paper use. Pic credit: @robwarne_/Instagram

Rob went on to call Sophie “petty” for making him sound “controlling” over the issue.

He drove his point across with several humorous hashtags and a gif of a pig sitting on the toilet asking to be left alone.

More marital woes are looming next week on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

In a preview for next week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we saw that Rob and Sophie have yet another major clash when Sophie’s attractive male friend visits from across The Pond.

Sophie doesn’t think it’s a big deal, but Rob suspects her friend is more than just a companion, and his envy hits an all-time high.

During a solo confessional, Rob is jealous after seeing that Sophie’s friend is good-looking.

“Ah, hell no. He’s that look. He’s a hot dude,” Rob confesses, adding, “She lied to me.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.