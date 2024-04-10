90 Day Fiance: Rob says Sophie got a ‘pass’ for lying and overplaying his online cheating

Rob Warne is sick and tired of being labeled the bad guy.

It’s certainly nothing new to watch Rob and his estranged wife, Sophie Sierra, navigate trust issues, infidelity, and frequent arguments — in fact, marital turmoil has become the focus of their storyline.

It’s also no surprise that rumors have been swirling that Rob and Sophie have split after less than one year of marriage.

During this weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we watched as Sophie’s friend, Callum, visited from England, and Rob wasn’t thrilled about it.

In fact, Rob suspected that there was something more than a friendship going on between Sophie and her British buddy.

Sophie claimed their relationship was strictly platonic and felt Rob was overreacting, but if you ask Rob, the way his and Sophie’s storyline is being portrayed on TLC isn’t completely accurate.

Rob Warne says 90 Day Fiance is giving Sophie a ‘pass’

Now, the 90 Day Fiance star is calling out his estranged wife, Sophie Sierra, as well as the franchise for how he’s been portrayed on television.

Rob shared his side of things in his Instagram Stories this week, calling out 90 Day Fiance’s producers for giving Sophie a “pass on lying” and for overplaying his cheating scandal.

Rob called out Sophie and 90 Day Fiance for making him look like the bad guy. Pic credit: @robwarne_/Instagram

In his first slide, Rob shared a clip of the scene when he bought Sophie flowers and gave her a list of suggestions to improve their living situation.

Below the video, Rob wrote, “Anyone else noticing a theme here? I guess Sophie gets a pass on lying to bring her ex to hang out cause all @90dayfiance wants to do is keep the conversation about what I do or don’t do wrong.”

Rob takes a jab at 90 Day Fiance producers

In his second slide, Rob mocked producers when he wrote, “‘Rob is trippin meanwhile he’s actively online cheating on her.'”

Then, Rob set the record straight: “I HAVENT ONLINE CHEATED SINCE BEFORE SHE CAME TO AMERICA!”

Rob urged his Instagram followers to pay attention and noted that just because Sophie keeps mentioning his past infidelity “doesn’t make it current.”

“It’s stated MULTIPLE times that the online cheating is from before we married,” Rob added, along with a slew of eye-rolling emojis.

It’s clear that Rob feels he’s being painted in a bad light, but do you think it’s production’s fault, or is Rob being portrayed accurately on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.