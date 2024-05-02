90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: Sophie believes she’s clairvoyant but Rob isn’t buying it

Sophie Sierra claims she is clairvoyant, but Rob Warne thinks the correct term is more like “paranoia.”

In Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Rob and Sophie go shopping for crystals.

During their outing, Sophie begins speaking with the salesman after she tells him she’s drawn to amethysts, which are supposed to represent insight, clarity, and clairvoyance.

“See, I’ve been knowing things before I even know them,” Sophie tells Rob in the preview clip.

But Rob’s facial expression says it all: he’s 100 percent skeptical that Sophie has clairvoyant abilities.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But during a couple’s confessional, Sophie pleads her case, telling TLC’s cameras, “I’ve definitely been clairvoyant in the past.”

“His online cheating, I had a dream, and then he did. Like, it is definitely like the clairvoyancy, I guess,” Sophie adds.

Sophie Sierra says she’s clairvoyant, but Rob Warne says she’s paranoid

Rob doubts Sophie, questioning her knowledge of the subject.

“Did you even know what that meant before today?” Rob asks Sophie.

Sophie explains, “I knew that I knew something; I just didn’t know the word for it.”

“Paranoia is the word,” Rob tells Sophie with conviction.

But Sophie persists, claiming that her dreams come to her as warnings of things to come. Admittedly, Sophie’s dreams are never “nice.”

She describes them as “pretty bad.”

Rob and Sophie’s turbulent 90 Day Fiance storyline

So, if Sophie possesses the power to see the future, we’ve got to wonder whether she could foresee her and Rob’s tumultuous relationship woes unfold.

During their 90 Day Fiance Season 9 debut, fans of the franchise had an instant feeling that Sophie and Rob weren’t exactly a match made in Heaven.

The couple argued over just about everything; Rob cheated on Sophie online multiple times; Sophie moved out of their home and in with a roommate; and Sophie’s mom interfered in their relationship, making it clear she wasn’t fond of “Rob the Knob,” as she calls him.

When they made a return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise for Season 8 of Happily Ever After?, we learned that things weren’t much improved.

Rumor has it that these two have already gone their separate ways off-screen and they’re waiting for their storyline to conclude before filing divorce papers.

We’ve also heard that Sophie and Rob will appear on yet another 90 Day Fiance spin-off; perhaps 90 Day: The Single Life or 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Given Rob and Sophie’s up-and-down banter that typically ends in an argument, we wouldn’t be surprised.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.