Did Sophie cheat on Rob with her roommate Kay? Here’s what the 90 Day Fiance star had to say

Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne made a shocking admission during their 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 debut.

Soon after becoming husband and wife, the couple uprooted their lives in California and moved to Texas.

But that wasn’t the shocking part — as the couple revealed, soon after their move, Sophie decided to move out of her and Rob’s home and is living with a female roommate named Kay.

Rob expressed his fears to a friend, admitting that he wondered whether Sophie was cheating on him by exploring her bisexuality with Kay.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Melicia Johnson, Sophie cleared the air about her living situation with Kay and whether or not she was unfaithful to Rob.

According to the London native, she’s been 100 percent faithful to her husband, and Kay is just a close friend.

Sophie Sierra says her roommate Kay is ‘just a friend’

“[Kay is] just a friend doing a lot for me,” Sophie spilled. “It’s nothing romantic, like, that’s my close friend, and I think that, regardless, you know, my type is different from Kay — even if I was bi, just gonna say, like, you know, it’s different.”

Sophie elaborated, noting that she isn’t bothered that people may assume she and Kay are romantically involved, but reiterated that isn’t the case.

“I mean, if people think that, that’s cool,” Sophie added. “But we’re just friends. …. It’s solely platonic, and she’s straight. I’m obviously not 100 percent straight, but she is.”

Although Sophie came out as bisexual to Rob during their appearance in Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, the TLC star told ET that it would be “kind of silly” to explore her sexuality during a break from Rob.

“If my marriage was perfect and Rob was OK with it, then yeah,” Sophie told Melicia, adding that doing so right now would mean she isn’t putting in the effort to try and salvage her and Rob’s marriage.

As 90 Day Fiance viewers know, Rob hasn’t exactly been a perfect partner. We learned that he had several online affairs while with Sophie.

Off the bat this season on Happily Ever After? we learned that Rob cheated online even more than Sophie knew about.

She took matters into her own hands and did a factory reset on Rob’s phone, discovering that he was, in fact, talking to more women than she was aware of and receiving racy videos from them.

Sophie hints at an ‘interesting’ season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

We’re only one episode into this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and Sophie is already teasing more drama.

The 25-year-old dished on the rest of this season and admitted that we’ll see more people from her past “come up,” new and old issues between her and Rob arising, and trouble between her and her mom, Claire.

“Honestly, a lot happens. So it should be … Yeah, it should be interesting,” Sophie teased.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.