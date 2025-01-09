90 Day Fiance fans say Tigerlily is ‘out of her mind’ for charging thousands for Zoom calls

Tigerlily Abdelfattah is offering some exclusive experiences to her fans, but they had better come prepared with their checkbooks.

In addition to her appearance this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the reality TV star newbie earns a living via other avenues.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Tigerlily, a certified handwriting expert, owns her online business, Neige Concepts, a “conscious concept store” that offers a “curated edit of stylish and sustainable brands for the whole family.”

Neige Concepts sells women’s wear, children’s clothing, skincare products, and experiences.

Per its website, customers can order a handwriting analysis report with a Zoom call with Tigerlily.

The other experience offered is an exclusive one-hour shopping adventure and a $2,000 Neige gift card.

Tigerlily charges thousands for customer experiences

Tigerlily’s offerings may sound enticing to her fans, but they cost a pretty penny.

The handwriting option runs $1,000, while the shopping experience costs $2,000.

A 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer caught wind of Tigerlily’s exorbitantly priced experiences and created a thread on Reddit to express their shock.

“WHAT?! tigerlily is out of her mind…,” u/Lola1989ac captioned her post, which included a screenshot of Tigerlily’s prices from her website.

In the comments section, many Redditors were equally appalled by Tigerlily’s asking prices and called out the TLC star for coming off like an A-list celebrity.

“LMAO, that she posted that like it was a paparazzi photo, she’s Kim K, and this is In Touch magazine or something,” wrote one of Tigerlily’s critics.

Another asked, “Is she serious?”

A third Redditor added, “You gotta be kidding me! They really think they’re stars.”

Tigerlily has critics. Pic credit: u/u/Lola1989ac/Reddit

If it’s any consolation, Tigerlily notes on her website that all purchases over $300 receive a personalized, autographed photo of herself and her husband, Adnan Abdelfattah, and a handwritten thank-you card.

Furthermore, all purchases over $600 also include a short thank-you video.

Money doesn’t seem to be an issue for Tigerlily

Aside from her pricey experiences online, Tigerlily Abdelfattah has other ways of earning an income.

In addition to her work as a handwriting analyst, she recently launched a construction company, 11A Agency, which offers remodeling work, home repairs, renovations, construction, and more.

Additionally, Tigerlily owns and operates Make Money With Tiger, her digital marketing firm that promises to help clients “make money with your 📱& generate 100% profit with this ONE course.”

Tigerlily also brings in money for herself and her children after her first marriage ended in divorce, and her alimony payout is massive. As she started during a confessional, she and her children are “well taken care of” post-divorce.

She admitted to an affinity for the finer things in life this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. However, she says she deserves the designer clothing, expensive accessories, and exotic cars she owns.

“Despite my privilege, my life hasn’t always been the easiest. I’ve walked through fire to get to where I am today,” Tigerlily said during an early confessional.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 12 at 8/7c on TLC.