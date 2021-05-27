90 Day Fiancé fan posts picture of what Brittany actually looks like next to one of her latest filtered Instagram pictures

Brittany is known to use a lot of filters with her pictures, so one 90 Day Fiance fan put an unfiltered picture of Brittany next to one of her recent ones. Pic credit: TLC

Fans have noticed that Brittany’s Instagram posts tend to look nothing like she does in real life, so one fan put a side by side picture of Brittany without a filter next to one of her most recent edited photos.

The difference between the two Brittany’s is stark. Viewers got an entire season to see what Brittany’s unfiltered face really looks like and think that the way she makes herself look now is ridiculous.

She has been called a catfish for presenting herself so differently online from what she looks like in real life and the 90 Day Fiance fan community has a lot to say about it.

Brittany looks very different than what she presents on Instagram

Well-known 90 Day Fiance fan account, @darceysrevengewig, took a note from another account that trolls Brittany, @brittanybanksrealface, and posted the side by side photo of filtered verse unfiltered Brittany.

The photo on the left where Brittany has nothing but green eye shadow captures what viewers know she looks like not done up, granted it is not the most flattering photo. In the unedited photo, her face has no contouring, her eyebrows are natural and her hair is wild. She is also missing her huge and intense eyelashes that she is known for.

The picture on the right is stunning and obviously has had a lot of work done to it. It’s so edited that it’s hard to tell if it’s even Brittany.

You can’t see her signature braces in either photo but fans of the show and those who follow Brittany know they are there to stay.

These two pictures of Brittany accentuate how different she looks in her Instagram photos.

Brittany is trying to hang on to her spotlight

Brittany recently moved from Houston, where she filmed 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, to Atlanta to start a new chapter in her life with new opportunities.

She has been busy doing various modeling gigs and and working on her OnlyFans content.

She was a no-show to The Single Life Tell All, and this diva behavior really angered her fellow castmates who didn’t want to give her the time of day when she called in on the phone, and who thought her reason behind not coming were totally fake.

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.