90 Day Fiance: Emily Bieberly in awe of how much both kids look like their dad Kobe Blaise

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly now has two kids, Koban and Scarlett, with her husband, Cameroon native Kobe Blaise.

In a recent social media post, Emily shared seven different side-by-side photos of her children and was in awe of how much they looked alike and like Kobe.

The photos of Koban and Scarlett showed the adorable baby and toddler looking very similar in photos that captured each of them with comparable expressions.

A caption was placed at the beginning of the video where Emily posted a short selfie clip of herself saying, “I gave birth to the same baby twice.”

In the caption for the Instagram post itself, Emily added, “My little twin babes 🥰 Isn’t it wild that we carry these tiny humans in our bodies for 9 months just to have them come out looking like their dads? Lol. Anyone else’s babies look just like their daddy?”

Emily and Kobe were featured on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, where they found out they were pregnant with Scarlett and tied the knot.

Kobe made a popular comment on Emily’s post, remarking, “Aww 🥰 our twins with 2 years apart 😂😂.”

Emily Bieberly has said that she wants more kids

During an Instagram Q&A in mid-September, Emily revealed that she and Kobe were still in her parent’s house but that they did want more kids together.

29-year-old Emily, who is now a stay-at-home mom, had to be financially supported by her dad before Kobe arrived in America when she was just a part-time nanny.

Furthermore, when Kobe arrived, Emily’s dad David financially supported Emily, Kobe, and Koban. His one house rule for the couple was for them not to get pregnant again.

Emily and Kobe broke that rule and kept it a secret from Emily’s family until after their wedding.

Kobe has since gotten a job doing quality control for an asphalt company, but it is unclear whether he is completely providing for his family or if David is still helping.

Emily and Kobe are on 90 Day Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?

Emily and Kobe are some of the newest cast members on the current season of 90 Day Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?

Joining them are castmate couple Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer.

Also from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance are Patrick Mendes and his brother John McManus, who give commentary and have witty banter while watching new episodes of HEA.

90 Day Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?