90 Day Fiance: Emily and Kobe announce their return to TV as newest cast members on Pillow Talk

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise from 90 Day Fiance are all smiles as they announce their return back to tv screens for the spinoff series, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk is a spinoff series that brings couples from previous seasons and spinoffs of 90 Day Fiance together to watch current seasons, and share their feedback on each episode.

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise will be starring on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk for the Happily Ever After spinoff.

The two recently posted on their Instagram account the exciting news.

In the Instagram post, Emily and Kobe posted a montage of cute, and silly videos including the duo trying out some popular TikTok trends.

Emily captioned the video by saying, “GUESS WHAT?!??! If you miss seeing us on tv we have some exciting news WE ARE BACK! We are super excited to share that you will be seeing us on pillow talk this season of Happily Ever After premiering this Sunday!”

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise’s relationship had a rocky beginning

Many may know Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

The two met in China, where they quickly fell in love, and became pregnant with their first child Koban.

Unfortunately, Emily had to return to the United States to endure her pregnancy alone and spend the first seventeen months of Koban’s life as a single mother.

The two reconnected once Kobe arrived in the United States and have since then had their second child Scarlett.

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise brought the drama on season 9 of 90 Day Fiance

Kobe and Emily’s storyline consisted of capturing the two as they transitioned into being full-time parents together after spending seventeen months apart.

When Kobe arrived in the United States, the two had to work through the issues of getting Koban acclimated to Kobe being around, which caused a rift between the two as they did not see eye to eye on how to parent Koban.

Shortly after the two finally were on the same page regarding parenting, they began to have minor issues with Emily’s parents because of the wedding that was quickly approaching.

Kobe and Emily had to navigate their way through telling Emily’s family about their pregnancy with Scarlett which was rocky for the pair, but fortunately, they were able to make it through.

Kobe and Emily on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk will be an exciting sight to see.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.