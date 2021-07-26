90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast’s mom pokes fun at cake throwing incident in latest episode

Pamela Putnam had fun celebrating her grandaughter’s birthday. Pic credit: @PamelaPutnam1/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are giving a whole new meaning to “let them eat cake!” The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars found themselves in an all-out food fight brought on by Libby’s sister.

Pamela Putnam, the mother of Libby, decided to come back to Instagram to share that her family is totally normal; and she has the pink icing to prove it.

In an epic photo drop from her granddaughter’s second birthday, she captioned her post, writing, “We are normally a happy family, but when we argue we………..”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Manners went out the window

The very first photo showed the Potthast women sitting daintily on the ground showered in pink as they celebrated little Eleanor. But when fans scrolled, they saw the aftermath of the family food fight.

The second photo showed a portrait of Marie Antoinette, who was notoriously the last queen of France before the French Revolution. Marie provoked the popular unrest due to her callous attitude toward the lower class.

Pamela is not a 90 Day Fiance fan favorite

Pamela also has found herself in the unpopular column with 90 Day Fiance fans after making a social media post that many perceived to be homophobic during Pride Month. The grandmother posted a photo of a rainbow, which is a symbol for the LGBTQ community.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Pamela wrote, “True meaning of a rainbow is God’s promise to us in Genesis 9:13-17, not about pride.” This post sparked outrage amongst 90 Day Fiance viewers and forced Elizabeth to speak out against her mother’s statement.

The Potthasts are dramatic

But the cake incident on the most recent episode just added fuel to the fire as viewers claimed the scene was the cherry on top in proving that the family overacts their segments.

The entire Potthast family has been called out for their over-exaggerated drama, which has started to fall on fans deaf ears. Libby and Andrei’s storyline has been the same for the past two seasons as they continue to butt heads with the rest of the Potthast’s.

TLC viewers are set to watch emotions run high as Andrei and Chuck team up for a house collaboration. Elizabeth’s siblings are less than thrilled with money being taken out of their pockets, but Chuck is over his children’s drama.

Only time will tell if the family can work out their differences, but it is safe to say Pamela won’t be welcomed at the next family gathering unless she brings the cake.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.