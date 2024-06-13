90 Day Fiance breakup exposé: Statler claims Dempsey cheated on and scammed her: ‘I ruined my rep for her’

Statler Riley made some bold accusations against her now ex-girlfriend, Dempsey Wilkinson.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way personality took to social media to post (and then delete) some shocking claims.

90 Day Fiance fan account @Shabooty captured Statler’s Instagram Story screenshots before she deleted them and shared them in an Instagram carousel post captioned, “Statler just broke the #90dayfiance internet just now – what is life right now !!! SWIPE LEFT ⬅️⬅️⬅️.”

In the first slide, Statler uploaded a photo of herself, Dempsey, a female named Georgia, and a fourth unidentified female.

The group posed for a group shot, which Statler captioned with a lengthy explanation of what she says went down.

According to Statler, Dempsey was secretly having sex with the woman named Georgia in the photo — whom she dubbed Dempsey’s “f**k buddy” — behind her back.

Statler calls Dempsey a ‘scam artist’

Statler says Dempsey shacked up with Georgia for two months and was “sketchy af” about it.

Statler claims she learned about the affair during filming for 90 Day Fiance, but she “took the fall” to protect Dempsey’s reputation.

“Before the 90 [Days] was me looking stupid so she wouldn’t have to,” Statler wrote. “I ruined my rep for her.”

In another slide, Statler continued her rant, claiming that Dempsey is currently living rent-free in a van purchased by Statler.

As the preview for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way teased, Statler and Dempsey tried van life, touring the European countryside.

Statler told her followers that she’s paying $700 monthly for Dempsey’s rent but can’t pay her rent without “going into further debt.”

Statler accused Dempsey of manipulating her before taking another shot at her ex.

She teased that her fans could find out whether or not she can pay her rent plus Dempsey’s on a made-up show called “You’ve Been Scammed By A British Gypsy & Everyone saw it coming but you!”

In her third and final slide, Statler uploaded a photo of Dempsey taking a picture of the van and captioned it, “The scam artist w/her prize.”

90 Day Fiance viewers are skeptical of Statler’s allegations

In the comments section of Shabooty’s post, quite a few 90 Day Fiance viewers were skeptical of the timing of Statler’s accusations, especially since Season 6 of The Other Way premieres in less than three weeks.

Several 90 Day Fiance commenters voiced that they believe Statler shared the information to draw attention to the new season of The Other Way.

“Didn’t say anything while filming but that would’ve made great TV. sounds fake,” wrote @wildsuperduke. “Cause I’m sure producers would’ve brought that up on one of the interviews. Especially the tell all.”

Another cynic added, “Wait….are they about to appear on one of the franchise seasons? Bc the drama with these ppl always seems to make the rounds a few weeks before they air the season. #skepticalaf.”

90 Day Fiance fans weigh in. Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

Other commenters continued to question the validity of Statler’s allegations.

Whether or not Statler is being truthful is up for debate, but 90 Day Fiance viewers will go into Season 6 of The Other Way seeing this couple in a different light.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres with a two-hour-long episode on Monday, July 1 at 8/7c on TLC.