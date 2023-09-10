90 Day Fiance spoilers: Dempsey wonders if Statler relationship is ‘a waste of time’

Statler’s time in the UK is coming to a close soon, and before she goes, Dempsey is asking some tough questions to ensure that she’s making the right decision about having a relationship with the Texas native.

In the latest 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days sneak peek, the ladies sit down for a meal and have a chat about the future.

The latest clip was shared first by Us Weekly, and it’s showing a big crack in Dempsey and Statler’s relationship that could break them.

It turns out that Dempsey and Statler may be even less compatible than previously thought after the subject of kids comes up.

After all, Dempsey really wants to be a mom, and Statler seems like she couldn’t be less interested in having kids.

And while everyone is entitled to want or not want children, the two of them need to agree, or this isn’t going to work.

Dempsey needs to make sure she isn’t wasting her time

“I really want to have clarity from Statler about whether she wants kids or not,” Dempsey begins the clip in the confessional. “Because if we want different things, the whole relationship could just be a waste of time.”

The confessional ends, and we see Dempsey and Statler at the dinner table as Dempsey brings up kids.

Dempsey admits that she’s “getting like a little bit emotional” as time runs out on Statler’s trip. While both women admit they are feeling a bit sad, Dempsey smiles as she says she wants to talk about their future.

“So you know, if we did, like, get married one day and say, like, I wanted kids,” Dempsey began. “And obviously has to be both of us that makes the decision if we do or not.”

Looking completely disinterested, Statler asks, “Why do you want kids?”

That’s when Dempsey declares that she thinks she’d “be a really good mom and children make the world a better place. You can learn so much from kids.”

Then she asked Statler, “You don’t want kids?” To which Statler, still very uninterested, says, “I don’t know if I want kids, it just seems like a lot of work… and a lot of money.”

Statler is an adoptee

It turns out that aside from the cost and effort involved in raising a family, Statler has another reason that she may not be interested in having children of her own.

She revealed in the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days clip that she is an adoptee and doesn’t know if she wants to adopt a child. Obviously, there are a few options for Statler and Dempsey if they did choose to build a family, with adoption being a big one.

Dempsey revealed she’d be interested in adoption, wanting “one of each.”

Statler revealed that she doesn’t know if she could adopt, using her own experience to explain her feelings. She said that she still feels the trauma from her own childhood and doesn’t know if she is mentally prepared or able to deal with the emotional baggage that comes with adopting a child.

She also admitted that she doesn’t have a “maternal bone” inside her.

It sounds like Dempsey and Statler have a lot to talk about and even more to think about regarding where they’re headed.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.