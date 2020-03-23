90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days recap: Jealousy, secrets and lies

Another episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is in the books and we’ve now reached the point in Season 4 where everyone who will be meeting someone, likely has.

That doesn’t say much for Dave and Yolanda, who seem to be courting catfish. And it’s not exactly paradise for all of the couples as some of them are finding out that the grass isn’t greener even if you fly to another continent.

Despite the typical 90 Day Fiance drama, a few great love stories are unfolding… or at least we hope that’s what is happening when it comes to couples like Stephanie and Erika and Avery and Ash.

Stephanie makes her way to the outback… and Erika

It’s never easy when one of the 90 Day Fiancé participants travels to another country to meet their new love for the first time.

For Stephanie, it’s even more nerve-wracking because she needs to be extra cautious about her health on top of the already looming anxiety about meeting Erika face-to-face for the first time.

She arrives at the airport and Erika is waiting anxiously for her arrival. We see Stephanie coming down an escalator, and when they finally see each other, they both light up like a couple of kids on Christmas morning.

They hug and joke and laugh like they’ve known each other all their lives.

There was no kiss, which was a bit of a disappointment, especially since Stephanie mentioned Erika told her she couldn’t wait to kiss her.

Stephanie tells us in a confessional that she wanted to plant one on Erika, but PDA is not her thing in the first place. Also, since she’s been celibate for so long, it may take her a little while to warm up and feel comfortable with intimacy, in general.

She hopes Erika isn’t disappointed.

We find out that Erika has also not told her family that she is bisexual and will be coming out to them while Stephanie is in town. She is a little nervous about it but says her parents are “very open” and thinks everything will be okay.

Erika lives with her parents, so the two decide to get a hotel room for Stephanie’s visit.

Later we see them at the hotel, and, of course, Stephanie feels like a hot mess from traveling so long and wants to wash up. She says she’s going to take a bath and invites Erika to join her.

Wait, what? It sounds like she’s not so shy after all.

Sibling skepticism

Ash and Avery wake up after their first night together, and there must’ve been some major fireworks in the bedroom. Ash says it was a “really good connection.”

Avery looked like her mind was just blown.

Her exact words were, “He is better than anything I’ve ever had in my entire life. Yeah… Yeah, he’s good.”

Good job, Ash. It looks like you rocked Avery’s world.

Later they go to meet Ash’s brother Antish. Avery is worried Antish doesn’t approve of her and their relationship. Ash lives with his brother, and Antish asked if the two could stay somewhere else while Avery was visiting.

Ash explains that Antish likes his space.

Avery is also worried about having to hide parts of who she is. Ash and Antish don’t partake in things like alcohol and cannabis, but she does.

She asks Ash if it will be okay for her to have a drink. Ash assures her that it won’t be a problem, and it is okay for her to be herself.

They meet Antish out for a bite to eat, and when the server comes over to ask what they would like to drink, Avery orders a Vodka martini.

Next up is Ash, and you think he will probably order water, but he decides to try a martini as well. Antish is shocked and confused by this.

It was a nice gesture on Ash’s part. You could tell he wanted to support Avery and make her feel more comfortable.

Antish is a jerk the entire time, hammering Avery with questions and negative comments about all the various problems and challenges he thinks they will face.

In addition to about five different jabs about drinking.

Avery answers all his questions the best she can, but you can tell this guy is going to be a problem.

Ed asks Rosemarie for a favor

Ed and Rosemarie’s adventure in the marketplace was a complete disaster, and Ed feels bad for snapping at Rose in the heat of the moment.

He decides to take her to a nail salon for mani-pedi’s to alleviate the tension between them.

While they are at the nail salon, he apologizes to her, and she appreciates that. They relax a bit while getting pampered, but Ed still has a lot on his mind about Rose’s past.

He asks her about her past relationships, and she is evasive, telling him the past is in the past. She doesn’t see why any of that matters. She says she has been faithful to him and asks him to trust her.

The problem is that, because she won’t talk about these things, Ed doesn’t trust her. He fears she will get to America, get a green card, and then leave him. He drops the subject for now, but it’s not the end of this conversation.

Later they go out to eat. Rose is happy because she thinks they got over a hump, but Ed isn’t finished pushing for answers.

While they’re waiting for their food to arrive, Ed very calmly tells her he knows it’s been frustrating for her every time he asks about her ex-boyfriends and past relationships.

He doesn’t want to have to keep asking her about those things anymore.

He tells her that he’s okay with her not talking about it, but if that’s the case, he needs her to do him a “favor.” And it’s a pretty big favor. He asks her to take an STD test.

At first, she doesn’t understand what this means, but after he explains it, she is immediately shocked and hurt that he would ask this of her.

He explains further that if she won’t tell him anything about her past, this is the only way he will be able to trust her. She can’t believe the things he is implying about her and starts to get angry about the whole situation.

Ed goes outside to calm down, and Rose breaks down crying. She is pissed and upset at the same time.

Eventually, she joins him outside and they hash it out again. This time, she has a few choice words for him and tells him she wants to leave. But not with him.

He books her a hotel room nearby for the night. She gets in a cab and leaves.

Ed is frustrated, and the last thing we see is Ed storming off saying, “I do not believe in love.”

And that’s a wrap.

Baby girl Lisa

After Lisa’s visit to the studio, she is even more concerned about how Usman’s music career might affect their relationship and has some concerns of his own.

Her constant jealousy about female fans could be a deal-breaker.

The two go out to meet up with another of Usman’s industry colleagues, Abba. He hopes Lisa will learn a little about the importance of Usman’s fans and realize she needs to back off a little bit so she does not do anything that will ruin his music career.

The meeting with Abba doesn’t go well.

They talk about the music video and how Lisa insisted the female model be cut out of it altogether. He tries to explain how this was not a good choice and asks her if she is “trying to ruin his career.”

Even though he didn’t seem to mean it as aggressive as it came off, Lisa didn’t take this well. She feels like Usman is not taking her side and gets up and walks off.

Ukraine and the train

David is getting ready for his trip to Ukraine, and he goes to a jewelry store to look at engagement rings.

Is this guy for real? He has never even seen her face in a video chat, and he wants to buy her an engagement ring? Not to mention the fact that she’s blown him off three different times already when he’s made plans to meet up with her.

Why does he think this time will be any different?

He buys a ring.

The next day we see him arrive in Ukraine and his friend Anya is there to pick him up. Where’s Lana? Well, she will not be arriving until the next day.

Supposedly, she is on her way, taking a 10-hour train ride to meet him at 8:00 am the next morning.

David goes to his hotel room and is excited to meet his lady love Lana in the morning.

Fat chance.

Insta-gone!

Yolanda goes to check out Williams’ Instagram and discovers his account is completely gone. It no longer exists. She is confused and reaches out to him via text to ask what’s going on.

He replies and claims he has no idea what’s going on with it. She appears to believe him and says she is still moving forward with her plans to go to England to meet him.

Next, we see her out with her friend Kim, shopping for outfits for her trip. She tells Kim what’s been going on, and Kim is worried about her.

Who wouldn’t be?

An American opportunity

To change Geoffrey’s mind about her intentions, Varya plans a nice day out for them at a beautiful park. Later they go out to meet up with some of her friends.

Almost immediately, Varya’s friends start asking a million questions.

He feels like he’s being interrogated. He answers everything as honestly as possible, and it seems like everything will be ok. Until… Varya’s friend (who is speaking to her in Russian) asks Varya if she has told Geoffrey that she had dated another American man online.

You can tell she is nervous that this topic has come up and tries to play it off as “nothing important” when Geoffrey asks her what the friend said.

The friends keep saying the word “American,” and he knows somethings up. Eventually, Varya comes clean that she used to date another American man, and he is livid.

He starts raising his voice, calling her a liar, etc. and gets up and walks out.

What did she expect? Did she not speak to her friends beforehand and lay down the rules for what topics were ok to talk about? She knew Geoffrey was already skeptical about her intentions.

Why would she allow this to happen?

It makes no sense.

So, another episode of 90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days wraps up with one happy same-sex couple, one pissed off jealous girlfriend, two delusional people probably getting catfished and two relationships seriously on the rocks.

Fun times.

90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC.