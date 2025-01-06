90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Are Veah and Sunny still together?

Veah Netherton and Sunny Mahdi’s relationship is unquestionably on the rocks.

Sunday night’s episode left 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers even more uncertain about their future together.

Things didn’t go well whatsoever when Sunny and Veah met with Sunny’s father, Shahin,

Shahin’s reaction to his and Veah’s engagement was strong, to say the least.

The Bangladesh native called Sunny and Veah’s engagement “unacceptable” and “totally wrong.”

Because of his strict Muslim beliefs, Shahin insisted that Veah must convert to Islam to marry his son, or else Sunny would bring shame to their family.

However, Veah made it clear she wasn’t willing to convert from Christianity to Islam; therefore, Shahin issued his son an ultimatum: choose his dad or choose his fiancee.

Sunny timidly stood up to his father, saying Veah would be with him forever.

Upon hearing Sunny’s admission, Shahin told his son, “Don’t count on me for anything in [the] future,” and walked out on him—despite not being around for Sunny during his childhood.

So, was the dramatic scene any indication of Sunny and Veah’s relationship status?

Let’s examine Veah and Sunny’s off-camera antics and see if they offer clues about whether they’re still together.

What does Veah and Sunny’s social media activity say about their relationship status?

Veah and Sunny’s Instagram accounts show they do not follow each other.

Reality TV stars use this tactic to throw off viewers since they aren’t allowed to discuss their relationship status in real-time, but it could also mean they’ve gone their separate ways.

Secondly, as @90dayfiance_alexa reports, Sunny is reportedly living in the US.

Because he’s been day trading in USD and was spotted at The Sphere in Las Vegas, it’s possible he came to the States on a K-1 visa to be with Veah.

The only mention Veah has made of Sunny on Instagram includes some clips from their 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 segments.

The same goes for Sunny, who posted his and Veah’s casting photo on August 28, 2024, announcing their appearance on the show in Season 7.

Sunny reveals Veah was ‘seeing someone’ during the Tell All

Next Sunday kicks off the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All, where we’ll likely get definitive answers about Veah Netherton and Sunny Mahdi‘s relationship status.

Veah and Sunny appear separately via video chat in a teaser for the end-of-season special,

While chatting with host Shaun Robinson, Sunny says, “I [found] out she was seeing someone.”

“Veah was telling me, ‘We are friends. It’s nothing bigger than this,'” he adds.

Sunny’s admission raises many questions about his relationship with Veah. But we’ll have to wait until next week to find out the details of his confession.

Until then, we’re guessing Veah and Sunny will remain tight-lipped on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 12, at 8/7c on TLC.