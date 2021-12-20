90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day viewers clown Sojaboy for tagging the wrong Kim in his post

Usman “Sojaboy” Umar is back on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with a new woman after split from Lisa Hamme. Pic credit: TLC

Usman “Sojaboy” Umar is back on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with a new woman after divorcing Lisa Hamme. But does Usman even know who his new ladylove even is? Or is he just back on the show in hopes of getting more famous and boosting his music career?

That’s what 90 Day Fiance fans want to know after Sojaboy took to Instagram to hype up the latest episode of the TLC hit. In his caption, he tagged someone named Kimberly but it clearly wasn’t the woman with who he is currently starring alongside on the show.

Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar returns to Before the 90 Days with Kimberly Menzies

Sojaboy is excited to promote his new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. After all, he has finally returned with a new woman after a drama-filled run with Lisa Hamme, whom he ended up divorcing after she was fired from the show when it was learned that she used a racial slur against him.

Much like Lisa, Kimberly is older than Usman and from the United States. And while Sojaboy claims that Kimberly really isn’t like Lisa, we can already see drama brewing in teasers for the upcoming episodes.

Last week, Sojaboy lashed out at Lisa and “her gang members” after an interview with Entertainment Tonight seemed to go left. The Nigerian 90 Day Fiance star got defensive when asked about scamming and whether he was just using these American women as a way to get to the United States.

Kimberly, to her credit, has already told Sojaboy that she doesn’t care if he takes on a second wife. She clearly can’t give him a child, something that he may want in the future. So she’s already made it clear that she won’t be upset if he has one with someone else.

Sojaboy tags the wrong Kimberly

Early on Monday morning, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar shared a new 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days sneak peek with his fans on Instagram. And he even tagged @kimberly90 in it.

The problem is, that is not Kimberly Menzies’ Instagram handle. We’re not really sure who the other Kimberly is but he clearly made a mistake. The Kimberly that Sojaboy was looking for can be found on Instagram under the @itskimberly90 handle, just a few letters off from what he used.

While that was probably a simple mistake and we’re assuming that Sojaboy knows how to find Kimberly on Instagram, 90 Day Fiance fans had a field day making fun of the Nigerian musician.

Many called out Sojaboy for allegedly scamming another American woman. One even commented on his big present, a PS5, writing, “i would say same to whoever gimme PS5.”

Then another commenter called him out for tagging the wrong woman. She wrote, “love this show [laughing/crying emoji] shame you got the wrong woman again.”

Another chimed in with a series of laughing/crying emojis and tagged Sojaboy in it. Another pointed out, “You tagged the wrong person.”

Yet another commented, sharing the correct tag for Kimberly Menzies and yet another also pointed out the wrong tag, writing, “Did you tag the wrong account[?]”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.