90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Sojaboy talks new girlfriend Kimberly, says ‘I love her’

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Usman “Sojaboy” Umar is opening up about his return to the franchise, this time with a new girlfriend in tow.

Viewers were shocked when Sojaboy showed up in the teaser for Season 5 and revealed he was now in a relationship with a 50-year-old woman from San Diego named Kimberly Menzies.

The last time we saw the Nigerian rapper on the show, he was still married to 52-year-old Lisa Hamme. Their tumultuous relationship played out all season long and viewers were surprised when they tied the knot in Nigeria.

However, in May 2020 the couple split and later divorced. Since then Babygirl Lisa has remarried and now Sojaboy is looking to move on with his new love, Kimberly.

Sojaboy opens up about his 50-year-old girlfriend Kimberly

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is gearing up for Season 5 which is set to premiere in a matter of days. From the teaser, we’ve seen there will be plenty of drama between Sojaboy and his new girlfriend.

However, during a recent interview with Access, he had nothing but good things to say about Kimberly — whom he met online after she reached out to him.

“My relationship with Kim is actually [a] normal relationship like all other relationships, that has some ups and downs,” said Sojaboy. He also highlighted some of Kim’s best qualities during his chat.

“She’s beautiful, she’s nice, she’s supportive she is loyal, that is one of the biggest things about her… I really appreciate that.”

The Nigerian native was also asked if he was hesitant to start a relationship with another U.S native following his disastrous marriage to Lisa Hamme.

Sojayboy noted that there was no hesitancy from him because, “The one that I had a relationship with she’s married already, she’s married [to] somebody so why would I wait?”

Sojaboy says he loves girfriend Kimberly

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued to gush about his new girlfriend during his chat with the media outlet.

Sojaboy confessed that it was Kimberly’s loyalty that drew him to her when they first met.

“Her loyalty is number one thing that nobody would question,” revealed the 32-year-old. “I don’t think there’s any way you can find somebody that’s so loyal like Kimberly. It’s difficult to find a woman with the loyalty she has.”

That and a few other great qualities caused Sojaboy to fall in love with the U.S native.

“I am proud to say that I love her,” admitted Sojaboy.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.