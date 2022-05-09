90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg gets latest cosmetic procedure — jawline contouring and Botox

Ariela shared video of herself undergoing her latest round of Botox injections. Pic credit: AriellaDanielle/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg recently shared footage of her latest Botox procedure.

The New Jersey native doesn’t shy away from undergoing cosmetic procedures and sharing them with her followers.

Ariela suffers from TMJ syndrome, or Temporomandibular joint dysfunction, which commonly causes “jaw pain, difficulty chewing, and clicking and locking of the jaw joint.”

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg undergoes Botox injections for jawline contouring, TMJ

Over the weekend, Ariela shared some video and pics from her visit to Dolce Aesthetics in New York, where she saw celebrity injector Jennifer Anne Di Landro.

Ariela shared the pics and video to her Instagram Stories, where she tagged her injector. Di Landro included some text with her videos, explaining the procedures Ariela was having done.

One slide read, “Masseter Muscles 💪 Reduction, TMJ, botox,” while the other read, “Jawline Contouring, Slimming, TMJ, Botox.”

The masseter muscle is one of four that are responsible for the action of chewing. Those who experience issues with their jaw benefit from Botox injections in this area, as it relaxes the muscle, making it easier for patients to chew, move their jaw, and make facial expressions.

Not all of Ariela’s procedures for the day were medical in nature, however. She also underwent jawline contouring and slimming. Ariela thanked her injector in another slide, and touted the benefits of Botox.

“Botox is truly a miracle drug,” Ariela told her followers. “If you grind your teeth, you should consider it!” In another slide, Ariela showed her gratitude: “Thanks for the relief Jenn!!!”

What other cosmetic procedures has Ariela had done?

Last fall, Ariela explained to her fans why she undergoes the procedures she does: “My smile is crooked and I have a lot of pain and can’t chew well. It’s really taken my quality of life down a lot. ” Ariela also admitted to getting lip filler at the same aesthetic office in New York.

Ariela’s appearance has changed drastically since 90 Day Fiance viewers were first introduced to her during Seasons 2 and 3 of The Other Way. During her introduction during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers were shocked at her altered appearance and wondered whether she had cosmetic surgery.

The 32-year-old mom to Avi’s most recent procedure involved getting Sculptra, a filler, injected into her backside for a Brazilian Butt Lift effect.

