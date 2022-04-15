90 Day Fiance fans shocked by Ariela Weinberg’s changed appearance, wonder if she had surgery

Ariela Weinberg looks a lot different than she did when 90 Day Fiance viewers first met her. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Ariela Weinberg has 90 Day Fiance viewers wondering whether she had plastic surgery after they saw recent footage of her.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Ariela and her suspected husband Biniyam Shibre will be returning for Season 9 of the flagship series.

90 Day Fiance on Instagram recently shared a clip of some of Ari and Bini’s segments from the upcoming season in a post they captioned, “K-1 Visa: ✅ Is Bini ready to marry Ari? Find out on a brand new season of #90DayFiance Sundays at 8/7c.”

In the clip, Ariela was quick to point out the differences she and Biniyam still needed to work through and questioned whether he was ready to commit to marriage.

However, that’s not what some 90 Day Fiance viewers focused on; rather, some couldn’t help but notice how Ariela’s face has changed since they last saw her on Season 3 of The Other Way.

Taking to the comments section, 90 Day Fiance fans expressed their shock at Ariela’s altered appearance.

90 Day Fiance viewers shocked at Ariela Weinberg’s new face

One surprised viewer felt that Ariela could be become like two other stars from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Darcey and Stacey Silva, who are open about their love of all things plastic surgery related.

“Omg she needs to stop messing with her face or she’ll look like the Silva’s pretty soon😟,” their comment read.

Another shocked viewer commented, “What had she done to her face ?!😮”

“Did she have surgery?” asked another commenter.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“My god,” expressed another stunned 90 Day Fiance fan. “She looks like a totally different person.”

Yet another viewer warned Ariela, “Girl leave your face alone! Starting to look like a whovian.”

Ariela denies surgery, addresses cosmetic procedures

Ariela has addressed some of her cosmetic procedures and even admitted to having work done to her face. In October 2021, Ari revealed that she suffers from a medical condition that is often treated with Botox.

“My smile is crooked and I have a lot of pain and can’t chew well. It’s really taken my quality of life down a lot,” Ariela divulged. She also admitted to getting lip injections, although she didn’t name a medical necessity for the filler.

Although she’s been open about her cosmetic procedures, Ariela shot down rumors that she underwent surgery. Last fall, when a fan told her that her surgery looked “fantastic,” she denied having surgery, but fessed up to getting Botox and fillers.

Ariela’s most recent cosmetic procedure involved using Sculptra to fill less dense areas of the buttocks to create the look of a Brazilian Butt Lift.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, April 17 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.