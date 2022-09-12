90 Day Fiance: Annie Suwan having a ‘beautiful day’ in colorful floral dresses

Annie Suwan stunned in floral dresses for 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Thailand native Annie Suwan and her now-husband of more than five years David Toborowsky have become one of the most popular couples in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Having been on several spinoffs and even getting one of their own, viewers love to keep up with the happy and fun-loving couple.

Annie and David both make that easy off-camera for viewers because they love sharing promotional videos as well as dancing or other joyful posts as well.

In a recent montage video post, Annie showed off five different floral dresses to 90 Day fans while hitting different poses with a big smile on her face.

In the caption, Annie wrote, “Having a Beautiful day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

David and Annie were originally on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance where trouble in their 24-year age gap relationship was highlighted. Despite the odds and the cards stacked against them, they got married and have remained in love and in the 90 Day spotlight.

Annie Suwan has been criticized for having cosmetic work

Back in April, Annie took to Instagram to show off much fuller-looking lips.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She received a lot of criticism on the post from fans who thought she looked beautiful without any enhancements.

Annie seemed to acknowledge the criticism but took it in jest. She also received praise for her pouty looks from her husband and other fans who thought the lip injections made her look even better.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days has been renewed for a second season

David and Annie fans can look forward to another season of their spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days.

In Season 1, David and Annie’s quest to bring Annie’s teenage brother and cousin to America from Thailand to study was highlighted. The couple traveled to Thailand and went through the process of trying to get the teens a visa.

Unfortunately, both kids’ visas were denied, and Annie’s brother grew tired of the process and backed out of pursuing the visa. David and Annie tried a different visa office with Annie’s cousin, but she was denied once again.

Season 2 of After the 90 Days will focus on David and Annie’s second attempt to bring the kids to America.

In a twist, David will be bringing his opinionated daughter Ashley to Thailand to meet Annie’s side of the family. The gang will also visit Phuket.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days will be returning later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.