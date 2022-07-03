90 Day Fiance: Annie Suwan busts a move with husband David as her backup dancer

David Toborowsky acts as Annie Suwan’s backup dancer in playful video. Pic credit: TLC

Annie Suwan and husband David Toborowsky really know how to have a good time together. The couple has been nearly inseparable since they got married, and it doesn’t look like they have plans to change that anytime soon.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance have grown to love these two together as well. They’ve gained a huge following on social media and often share fun videos of their lives with their followers.

A recent video of the couple dancing shows their fans just how playful they can be and how much they enjoy being with one another.

Annie is not impressed with David’s dance moves

Annie shared a video to her nearly 850K Instagram followers showing her spicy dance moves. Wearing a jumpsuit with side cutouts, Annie dropped it low and nailed multiple poses as she danced and hit every beat of the music playing in the background.

Halfway through her routine, David and the couple’s friend, Jon, jumped into the video. The two guys started dancing behind Annie in a quirky way, trying to keep up with her dance moves.

Annie added a caption to the video jokingly, saying, “Not a fan of my back up dancers.”

She continued, writing, “This is why I never compare to my husband [David] and our friend Jon when [it comes] down to dancing.” The three smiled and laughed during the video and appeared to have a good time with one another.

This isn’t the first time the couple has shown off their dance moves. They often share videos of themselves having fun attempting viral dance trends or simply busting a move in a playful way.

Annie and David are focused on improving themselves

Now that the couple is a few years into their marriage, they’ve decided to focus on bettering themselves.

David committed to improving his health. He changed his eating habits and began working out as well. He has lost some weight and hopes to continue to lose more. Annie has not only been supportive of David’s journey but also chose to join him. She now accompanies him to the gym, and the two complete their workout routines together.

Part of their efforts to get healthy could be motivated by their hopes to become guardians to Annie’s teen brother and cousin. Their recent spinoff show, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, focuses on the couple working to bring Annie’s relatives to America with them.

They’ve struggled to get the teen’s visas approved but hope to overcome those obstacles soon. Annie and David hope to care for the teens and help them earn their education. Their show has been renewed for a second season and will premiere later this year.

